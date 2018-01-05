PBL baseball wins 20-1 over Iroquois West

GILMAN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 20-1 Tuesday, May 1, over Iroquois West.

Tommy Quinn hit 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scoed. Ben Jarboe hit 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored while Jaxson coplea hit 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored, Dalton Busboom drove in three runs and Mason Ecker added two RBIs and three runs scored.

Jarboe was credited with the win on the mound, striking out six batters and walking one while allowing no runs on two hits. Connor Janssen struck out three batters and walked two while allowing one unearned run on two hits.

The Panthers (15-5, 10-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) started their scoring with three runs in the first inning.

Ecker walked to lead off the inning before Coplea singled to center field to send Ecker across home plate.

Keaton Krumwiede hit a single and Jarboe walked before Busboom reached base on an error, resulting in Coplea and Krumwiede crossing home plate.

In the second inning, PBL extended their lead to 6-0.

Quinn walked and Ecker reached base on an error before Quinn crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Jaxson Coplea.

Ecker scored as Krumwiede reached base on an error and McClure walked before Jarboe singled to center field to send Krumwiede across home plate.

The Panthers scored eight more runs in the third inning.

Trey VanWinkle walked and Drake Schrodt was hit by a pitch before Ecker singled to send VanWinkle and Quinn across home plate. Schrodt then crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Coplea.

After Krumwiede was hit by a pitch, Ben McClure lined a double to left field to send Ecker across home plate. Jarboe then hit a two-bagger to left field to send Krumwiede and Krumwiede and McClure home.

Busboom and VanWinkle each drew a walk before Quinn singled to right field to send Jake Watts across home plate.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored five more runs.

Jaxson Coplea singled to lead off the inning before Watts reached base on an error and Jarboe was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

VanWinkle then reached base on an error as Gavin Coplea and Watts each crossed home plate before Quinn lined a double to right field to send two runs across home plate.

Carson Dudley singled to send Quinn home.

In the fifth inning, Janssen reached base on an error with two outs before Busboom doubled to right field to send him across home plate.

PBL 20, Iroquois West 1

PBL 338 51 -- 20 13 1

IW 000 01 -- 1 4 6

W -- Ben Jarboe, 3 IP 2 H, 0 R, 6 K, BB. L -- Ryan Tilstra, 2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 4 ER, K, 5 BB.

PBL (15-5, 10-1) -- Mason Ecker 1-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Tanner Coe 1-1. Jaxson Coplea 2-2, 3 RBIs, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, 3 R. Ben McClure 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Jake Watts 2 R. Ben Jarboe 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Connor Janssen R. Dalton Busboom 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Trey VanWinkle R, 2 BB. Tommy Quinn 3-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Drake Schrodt R. Carson Dudley 1-1, RBI. Gavin Coplea 2 R.

Iroquois West -- Cole Stone 1-2. Alexis Ramirez 1-2. Kaleb Pheifer 1-2.