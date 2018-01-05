PBL JV baseball wins 11-5 over Watseka

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 15-7 over Watseka on Monday.

Ben Busby hit a three-run homer as part of a nine-run inning for PBL (11-4). He finished the game hitting 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Brett Giese lined a solo home run in the second inning and finished the game with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Isaac Denault hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Alex Rueck hit 2-for-3.

Gavin Coplea and Colton Coy each drove in two runs as well.

On the mound, Rueck struck out nine batters and walked two while allowing five unearned runs on three hits through five innings. Hunter Anderson struck out two batters and walked three while allowing two earned runs on one hit through two innings.

PBL 010 014 9 -- 15 11 4

WAT 004 010 2 -- 7 4 7

PBL pitching -- Alex Rueck, 5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 2 BB. Hunter Anderson, 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

PBL hitting -- Gavin Coplea 1-5, 2 RBIs, R. Hunter Anderson 2 R. Ben Busby 3-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Drew Diesburg 2 R. Kurtis Adkins R, 2 BB. Alex Rueck 2-3. Carson Dudley 1-3, 2 R. Isaac Denault 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Brett Giese 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Colton Coy 1-4, 2 RBIs, R.