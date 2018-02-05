IHSA releases seeds, schedules for Class 2A baseball postseason

BLOOMINGTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda was selected as the fourth seed in the IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional's sub-sectional B.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was selected as the ninth seed. Tri-Valley, Prairie Central and St. Thomas More were selected as the top three teams in the sub-sectional, followed by Hoopeston Area, Olympia and Central Catholic as the Nos. 6-8 seeds, respectively, and Watseka in the No. 10 seed.

GCMS will travel to Bloomington to face Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 14, in the PBL Regional quarterfinals. The winner will face Tri-Valley in the semifinals at Scheiwe Field in Buckley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16.

PBL will face Olympia in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. The winner will play in the regional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

In sub-sectional A, Tuscola is the top see, followed by Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Oakwood, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Villa Grove/Heritage, Unity, Casey-Westfield, Westville, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Marshall.

Bloomington (Central Catholic) Sectional

McGraw Park

3202 Cornelius Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704

WEDNESDAY, May 23

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: Winner Tuscola Regional vs. Winner Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional

Game 2 at 6:30 p.m.: Winner Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) Regional vs. Winner St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) Regional

SATURDAY, May 26

Game 3 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) Regional

Scheiwe Field

313 S. Walnut, Buckley, IL 60918

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (9) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) at (7) Bloomington (Central Catholic)

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (1) Downs (Tri-Valley) vs. Winner Game 1

THURSDAY, May 17

Game 3 at 4:30 p.m.: (4) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) vs. (6) Stanford (Olympia)

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 4 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Tuscola Regional

Ervin Park

Ervin Park Drive, Tuscola, IL 61953

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (11) Marshall at (10) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 2 at 4 p.m.: (1) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 6:15 p.m.: (4) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. (8) Casey (C.-Westfield)

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 4 at 11 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) Regional

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (7) Tolono (Unity) at (6) Broadlands (Heritage) [Coop]

Game 2 at 4:30 p.m.: (9) Westville at (5) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 3 at 4:30 p.m.: (2) Monticello vs. Winner Game 1

THURSDAY, May 17

Game 4 at 4:30 p.m.: (3) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. Winner Game 2

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 5 at 10 a.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional

MONDAY, May 14

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (10) Watseka at (8) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

WEDNESDAY, May 16

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Fairbury (Prairie Central) vs. Winner Game 1

THURSDAY, May 17

Game 3 at 4:30 p.m.: (3) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. (5) Hoopeston (H. Area)

SATURDAY, May 19

Game 4 at 10 a.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3