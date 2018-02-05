PBL baseball rallies to win 9-8 over Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning of Wednesday's game against Blue Ridge en route to a 9-8 come-from-behind victory.

Tommy Quinn led off the seventh inning for PBL (16-5) with a single. After Keyn Humes walked and Mason Ecker singled to load the bases with one out, Quinn and Humes crossed home plate as Jaxson Coplea reached base on an error.

With two outs, a Ben McClure line-drive single sent Ecker home. After Schrodt crossed home plate on a balk for the tying run, Ben Jarboe doubled on a line drive to right field to send McClure across home plate for what would be the game-winning run.

After yielding a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning, Trey VanWinkle struck out one batter and forced another to fly out to Ecker at center field. After allowing a walk, VanWinkle forced his last batter to fly out to Ecker to end the game.

The Panthers used three pitchers on the mound as VanWinkle was credited with the win. VanWinkle struck out two batters and walked two as he allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits through two innings.

Quinn allowed six runs -- two earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters through four innings while Jacob Ager allowed no runs on one hit and and two walks with two strikeouts.

At the plate, PBL out-hit Blue Ridge 12-9 as Jarboe hit 3-for-4 while McClure, Coplea and Ecker each went 2-for-4.

The Panthers went into the top of the sixth inning trailing 6-0 before scoring four runs.

Humes walked, Ecker singled to right field and Coplea lined a base hit to center field to load the bases with nobody out before Keaton Krumwiede sent Humes home with a single. McClure then doubled on a fly ball to send Ecker, Coplea and Krumwiede across home plate.

PBL 9, Blue Ridge 8

PBL 000 004 5 -- 9 12 6

BR 012 302 0 -- 8 9 3

W -- Trey VanWinkle, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

PBL (16-5) -- Mason Ecker 2-4, 2 R. Jaxson Coplea 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, R. Ben McClure 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, R. Ben Jarboe 3-4, 2B, RBI. VanWinkle 1-1. Tommy Quinn 1-3, R. Keyn Humes 2 R, 2 BB. Drake Schrodt R.