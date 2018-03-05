GCMS baseball loses in five innings to Eureka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 16-3 Wednesday to Eureka.

Nathan Garard hit a solo home run to cetner field in the third inning while Wade Burton (2-for-2) sent another run home with an RBI double to center field in the first inning.

Josh Nuss singled to left field to send another run across home plate in the fourth inning.

On the mound, Tyler Walker yielded 13 runs -- six earned -- on 11 hits and three walks while striking out two batters through 4 1/3 innings. In the last two-thirds of the fifth inning, Wade Burton allowed three unearned runs on two hits and three walks.

For Eureka (17-4-1, 10-2), the team in first place in the HOIC, Aaron Schwab tripled and drove in four runs and scored two more while Daniel Frank (2-for-4) doubled twice with one RBI.

Eureka 16, GCMS 3

EUR 710 26 -- 16 13 0

GCMS 101 10 -- 3 5 7

W -- Brady Krile, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 7 K, 3 BB.

Eureka (17-4-1, 10-2) -- Krile 1-3, R. Austin Davis 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Daniel Frank 2-4, 2 2B, RBI. Adam Anderson 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Keegan Zimmerman 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Aaron Schwab 1-1, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Mike Mangold 1-2, 2 R. Andrew Streit 1-1. Zac Messer RBI. Matt Martin 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Colby Blunier 3 R.

GCMS (7-12, 5-5) -- Alec Johnson 1-3, R. Nathan Garard 1-2, HR, RBI, R. Wade Burton 2-2, 2B, RBI. Layne Harden R. Josh Nuss 1-2, RBI.