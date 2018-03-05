Humes tosses three-hit shutout as PBL baseball team wins ninth straight game

PAXTON -- With an 8-0 victory Thursday over Iroquois West, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won its ninth game in a row to improve to an overall record of 17-5.

“All in all, I think we're playing solid baseball," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "We've had stretches of a couple of innings here or there where we haven't put our best foot forward, but what I love about this group is they don't quit. They don't care who gets the credit. They just show up and do everything they can to come out and win a ballgame. It has been our recipe for success recently."

The win over Iroquois West also improved PBL's record in the Sangamon Valley Conference to 11-1.

After traveling to face Tolono Unity on Friday and Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday and hosting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday, the Panthers will have a chance to clinch their fourth consecutive outright SVC title with a win either at home against Clifton Central (12-6, 10-2) the following Tuesday or at Clifton Central the next Thursday.

The day prior to Thursday's win, the IHSA announced that, after PBL's last two regular-season games at Herscher on Saturday, May 12, and at home against Prairie Central on Monday, May 14, the Panthers will face Stanford Olympia in the Class 2A PBL Regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Scheiwe Field in Buckley.

"Hopefully, we can carry that through the rest this week, next week and into the postseason," Niebuhr said.

Keyn Humes made his first career varsity start for PBL on Thursday against Iroquois West, which was the Panthers' fourth game in a span of four days as well as their sixth game in seven days.

Humes tossed a three-hit shutout while striking out nine batters and walking two through seven innings.

Through the first four innings, Humes pitched a no-hitter that included four strikeouts and only one walk. The one batter who drew a walk during that time -- the leadoff batter in the third inning -- was picked off at first base as Humes threw to Tommy Quinn, who applied the tag.

With PBL leading 8-0 in the fifth inning, Kaleb Pheifer and Sean Rogers each singled to right field, but Ryan Tilstra grounded out to Trey VanWinkle at shortstop before Humes fanned the next two batters.

With runners on first and second base with one out in the top of the second inning, Humes struck out A. Ramirez before Pheifer grounded into an unassisted fielder's choice by the third-baseman Ben Jarboe.

Iroquois West went down 1-2-3 in the seventh inning, including two more strikeouts by Humes.

“Keyn Humes did a nice job of stepping up and pitched really well for us," Niebuhr said. “We knew that we were going to need guys to step up and eat up innings, and tonight, Keyn did that for us. It was a big outing for him.”

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Jaxson Coplea singled on a line drive to left field and Keaton Krumwiede reached base on an error with one out. With two outs, Gavin Coplea -- who ran for Jaxson Coplea -- stole home plate before Jarboe hit a fly ball to center field that resulted in an error that sent Krumwiede home.

In the third inning, Ben McClure was hit by a pitch before Jarboe lined a double to left field to send McClure across home plate to extend PBL's lead to 3-0.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored five more runs to further extend its lead to 8-0.

“That kind of seems to be our (method of operating) a little bit offensively – to find a way to put one or two big innings together – and we did that again today in the fourth inning," Niebuhr said. "I thought we executed some things really well.”

Quinn led off the inning with an infield single before Humes reached base on a throwing error that put the runners on second and third base for Drake Schrodt, who sent Quinn across home plate with a bunt single.

In the next at-bat, Mason Ecker hit a line-drive double to left field to send Humes and Schrodt home. After Jaxson Coplea sent Ecker to third base via a sacrifice bunt, Krumwiede singled to right field to send Ecker across home plate.

McClure then tripled on a line drive to center field to send Krumwiede home for PBL's fifth run of the inning.

“(McClure) ran one into the right-center gap. I thought up and down the lineup, we put together good at-bats again," Niebuhr said. "When you consistently do things the right way, you're going to see results, and we did that tonight.”

The Panthers finished the game with eight hits as Ecker, Jaxson Coplea, Krumwiede, McClure, Jarboe, VanWinkle, Quinn and Schrodt each produced a hit.

PBL 8, Iroquois West 0

IW 000 000 0 -- 0 3 5

PBL 201 500 x -- 8 8 0

W -- Keyn Humes, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB. L -- Justin Kuipers, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 0 BB.

Iroquois West -- Tibaldo Alvarez 1-3. Kaleb Pheifer 1-3. Sean Rogers 1-3.

PBL (17-5, 11-1) -- Mason Ecker 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-3. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Ben McClure 1-3, 3B, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 1-4, 2B, RBI. Trey VanWinkle 1-3. Tommy Quinn 1-4, R. Humes R. Drake Schrodt 1-3, RBI. Gavin Coplea R.