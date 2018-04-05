PBL JV baseball defeats Bismarck-Henning, Tri-Valley

BISMARCK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team defeated Bismarck-Henning 2-1 on Thursday.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first five innings as Kurtis Adkins was credited with the win for PBL after striking out five batters and walking five while allowing no runs on three hits through 4 1/3 innings.

Carson Dudley allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out three batters through 2 2/3 innings.

The Panthers (13-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning as Alex Rueck singled with one out before Brett Giese hit a two-out double to center field to send him home.

Hunter Anderson led off the top of the seventh inning with a single for the Panthers before Dudley walked and Isaac Denault singled to load the bases. With two outs, Rueck reached base on an error on which Dudley crossed home plate for what would be the game-winning run.

Giese produced a double and a triple as he hit 2-for-3 with an RBI. Dudley finished the game hitting 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored while Adkins went 2-for-4.

WEDNESDAY

The PBL JV baseball team defeated Tri-Valley 10-4.

Gavin Coplea hit 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored while Isaac Denault went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Brett Giese hit 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

On the mound, Alex Plott picked up the win as he struck out four batters and walked five while allowing three runs -- two earned -- on four hits through 4 1/3 innings.

Hunter Anderson was credited with the save as he struck out three batters and walked two while allowing one unearned run on two hits through 2 2/3 innings.

In the first inning, Coplea singled to right field before stealing second, advanced to third on an error and crossed home plate on a Hunter Anderson sacrifice fly to center field.

Denault singled to left field and stole second base before scoring on an error on a fly ball hit by Plott.

Brett Giese doubled to center field with one out in the second inning before Coplea hit a two-out double to left field to send Giese across home plate.

After Tri-Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, Ben Busby drew a walk with one out in the top of the third inning and stole second base before scoring a go-ahead run on an error.

In the top of the fifth inning, Anderson reached base on an error before Denault doubled to left field to send Anderson home to extend PBL's lead to 5-3.

The Panthers scored three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-3.

Alex Rueck walked before Giese singled to center field to send him home. Coplea and Anderson each hit a two-out RBI double.

In the seventh inning, Denault walked, Busby was hit by a pitch and Drew Diesburg lined a base hit to center field to load the bases before Rueck drew a walk to send Denault across home plate.

Busby then scored on a wild pitch.

THURSDAY

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

PBL 000 001 1 -- 2 10 1

B-H 000 000 1 -- 1 5 2

W -- Kurtis Adkins, 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K, 5 BB.

PBL (13-4) -- Hunter Anderson 1-4. Carson Dudley 2-3, 2B, R. Isaac Denault 1-3. Kurtis Adkins 2-4. Alex Rueck 1-4, R. Keegan Marty 1-2. Brett Giese 2-3, 3B, 2B, RBI.

Bismarck-Henning -- Izaiah Lusk 2-3. Dawson Getts 1-3. Eric Watson 1-3. Kai Stanford 1-4.

WEDNESDAY

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 10, Tri-Valley 4

PBL 211 013 2 -- 10 9 2

TV 030 001 0 -- 4 6 4

W -- Alex Plott, 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. S -- Hunter Anderson, 2.2 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

PBL -- Gavin Coplea 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Hunter Anderson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Isaac Denault 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ben Busby 2 R, 2 BB. Drew Diesburg 1-1. Alex Rueck RBI, R, 2 BB. Brett Giese 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Tri-Valley -- Bloemer 2-4, 2B. Neubauer 1-3. Reynolds 2 R. Gossett 2-3, RBI, R. Eckel R. Vance RBI, 2 BB. Kitterman 1-3.