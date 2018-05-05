GCMS baseball loses 6-4 to Heyworth

HEYWORTH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 6-4 Friday to Heyworth.

The Falcons (7-13, 5-6 Heart of Illinois Conference) lost despite out-hitting Heyworth 6-4. Braden Roesch hit 2-for-3 with an RBI while Nathan Garard hit 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Roesch also struck out five batters and walked five while allowing five runs -- three earned -- on four hits on the mound for GCMS in a losing effort.

The Falcons led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before Heyworth took a 5-4 lead with four runs, including a two-RBI base hit by Justin Moore and another run-scoring base hit by Lukas Reinthaler.

Roesch hit an RBI single to left field for GCMS in the second inning and Garard doubled to center field to drive in a run in the third inning.

The Falcons scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 4-1 as Roesch and Josh Nuss each singled before crossing home plate as Alec Johnson reached base on an error.

Heyworth 6, GCMS 4

GCMS 011 020 0 -- 4 6 5

HEY 001 041 x -- 6 4 3

W -- Eric Wurmnest, 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. L -- Braden Roesch, 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 5 BB.

GCMS (7-13, 5-6) -- Alec Johnson 1-4, R. Nathan Garard 1-2, 2B, RBI. Cade Elliott R. Layne Harden 1-3. Roesch 2-3, RBI. Josh Nuss 1-3, R. Andrew Laughery R.

Heyworth -- Wurmnest 1-3, 2 R. Lukas Reinthaler 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Matt Schultz R. Peyton Mayfield 1-2, 2 RBIs. Lane Mayfield R, 2 BB. Justin Moore 1-3, 2 RBIs.