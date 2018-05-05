PBL baseball swept in doubleheader by Bloomington Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday.

In game one, PBL lost 5-4 as BCC's Reece Seidl walked and advanced to third base on a Braden Glowacki double to right field before scoring a walkoff run on a wild pitch.

Ben Jarboe hit 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for PBL (17-7) at the plate while Trey VanWinle (RBI, run scored) also hit 2-for-4 and Drake Schrodt (RBI) went 2-for-3.

On the mound, Mason Ecker took the loss as he allowed five runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout.

The Saints took a 3-0 lead as Max Moews, Patrick Mulcahey and Zac Tomerlin each crossed home plate on an error on a fly ball hit to right field by Nick Fischer.

The Panthers then tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the second inning and one in the third.

Jarboe doubled to left field with two outs in the third inning before VanWinkle sent him home for the tying run with a line-drive single to center field.

In the second inning, Jarboe and VanWinkle each singled and Tommy Quinn walked to load the bases before Schrodt sent Jarboe home with a base hit to left field and VanWinkle crossed home plate on an Ecker fielder's choice ground ball.

After Fischer hit an RBI double to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning for BCC, PBL tied the game again with a run in the top of the seventh inning Ben McClure drew a leadoff walk before scoring the tying run on a Quinn single to center field.

In game two, PBL lost 12-3 to the Saints despite a 3-for-3 performance at the plate by Schrodt. Keyn Humes (1-for-3) doubled, drove in a run and scored another while Jake Watts went 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jaxson Coplea and Keaton Krumwiede each had an RBI.

On the mound, Connor Janssen took the loss for PBL, allowing eight runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters through 2 2/3 innings. Jacob Ager yielded four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Game 1

Bloomington Central Catholic 5, PBL 4

PBL 021 000 1 -- 4 9 1

BCC 300 001 1 -- 5 7 1

W -- Tomerlin, IP, H, ER, 0 K, 2 BB. L -- Mason Ecker, 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, K, 3 BB.

PBL -- Ecker RBI. Ben McClure R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Trey VanWinkle 2-4, RBI, R. Tommy Quinn 2-3, RBI. Keyn Humes 1-3. Drake Schrodt 2-3, RBI.

Central Catholic -- Glowacki 1-3, 2B. Hundman 1-3. Juarez 1-3. Mulcahey 2-3, 2B, R. Fischer 1-3, 2B, RBI. Tallon 1-3.

Game 2

Bloomington Central Catholic 12, PBL 3

PBL 003 000 0 -- 3 5 3

BCC 026 130 x -- 12 10 0

W -- Tallon, 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. L -- Connor Janssen, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 2 ER, K, 4 BB.

PBL (17-7) -- Drake Schrodt 3-3, R. Jaxson Coplea RBI. Keaton Krumwiede RBI. Jake Watts 1-3, R. Keyn Humes 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Central Catholic (10-6) -- Glowacki 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Hundman 1-5, 3B, RBI, R. Juarez 1-3, RBI. Mulcahey 1-4, 2 R. Tomerlin 2-3, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Fischer 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Tallon RBI, R. Broadbehr R. L. Smith 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.