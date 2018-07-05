PBL JV baseball wins 15-10 over Villa Grove/Heritage

BROADLANDS -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 15-10 Saturday over Villa Grove/Heritage.

The Panthers produced 14 hits at the plate as Landon Wilson hit 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Ben Busby (2-for-3) homered and drove in three runs, Carson Dudley (2-for-3) had two RBIs and two runs scored Keegan Marty (2-for-3) doubled with two RBIs and Jarred Gronsky (2-for-3) doubled with one RBI and three runs scored.

On the mound, Brett Giese allowed five runs -- three earned -- on two hits and five walks while striking out four batters through 3 1/3 innings. Hunter Anderson struck out one batter and walked two while allowing five earned runs on four hits through 1 1/3 innings while Dudley allowed no runs on three hits and no walks with striking out five batters through 2 1/3 innings.

In the first inning, Anderson and Dudley each drew a walk before Isaac Denault grounded out to send Anderson home. Dudley crossed home plate on a Busby groundout.

The Panthers added five more runs to their lead in the second inning.

Wilson hit a leadoff single and Anderson walked before Dudley singled to center field to send Wilson home. After Denault reached base on an error and Anderson scored on a balk, Gronsky sent Denault home with a line-drive double to center field.

Gronsky crossed home plate as Giese reached base on an error. After Marty drew a walk, Drew Diesburg singled to send Giese across home plate.

Busby led off the fourth inning with a solo home run on a fly ball to left field. After Gronsky walked and advanced to second base on an error, Marty extended PBL's lead to 9-3 with a single that sent Gronsky across home plate.

In the sixth inning, PBL scored five more runs to erase a 10-9 deficit.

After Gronsky led off the inning with a single to center field, Giese sent him home for the tying run with a base hit to center field. Marty doubled to center field to send Giese home for what would be the game-winning run.

After Wilson singled to left field, Dudley singled to send Marty home. Wilson scored a run on a error as Dudley stole second base before Busby singled to send Dudley across home plate.

The Panthers scored another run in the seventh inning as Diesburg reached base on an error and Wilson drew a walk before Diesburg crossed home plate on a passed ball.

PBL 15, Villa Grove/Heritage 10

PBL 250 205 1 -- 15 14 3

VGH 003 250 0 -- 10 9 6

PBL pitching -- Brett Giese 3.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. Hunter Anderson 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, K, 2 BB. Carson Dudley 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB.

Villa Grove/Heritage pitching -- Nohren 1.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Weisman 0.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 K, BB. Gulick 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, K, 2 BB. Howard IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, 2 BB. Polense IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, K, BB.

PBL hitting -- Hunter Anderson 2 R, 3 BB. Carson Dudley 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Isaac Denault 1-4, RBI, R. Ben Busby 2-5, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Brett Giese 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Keegan Marty 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Drew Diesburg 1-3, RBI, R. Landon Wilson 3-4, 2 R.

Villa Grove/Heritage -- Wyant 1-2, 2 R. Cheatham 2-4, RBI, R. Howard 4-5, 2 HR, 8 RBIs, 2 R. Humphrey 1-2, 2 BB. Ely R. Ploense 1-3, R. Rutledge RBI, R. Robbie Wicklander 2 R.