GCMS baseball defeats PBL 5-0

PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 5-0 over their Ford County rival in Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday.

Nathan Garard pitched a four-hit shutout for GCMS (8-13), striking out six batters and walking one.

At the plate, Garard doubled and drove in two runs while Alec Johnson hit 2-for-3 with a run scored and Nathan Daughenbaugh and Braden Roesch each had an RBI.

Dalton Busboom took the loss on the mound for PBL (17-8), allowing five runs -- four earned -- on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters through six innings. Ben Jarboe struck out two batters while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Layne Harden reached base on an error and Daughenbaugh was hit by a pitch before Harden crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Roesch.

In the fourth inning, Harden drew a leadoff walk before Daughenbaugh singled to center field to send him across home plate.

The Falcons scored three more runs in the seventh inning.

Daniel Jones was hit by a pitch and Johnson singled to left field before Garard doubled to left field to send Jones and Johnson across home plate. Garard advanced to third base on a wild pitch before Harden grounded out to send him across home plate.

GCMS 5, PBL 0

GCMS 010 100 3 -- 5 6 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 3 4 2

W -- Nathan Garard, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K, BB. L -- Dalton Busboom, 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (8-13) -- Daniel Jones 1-2, R. Alec Johnson 2-3, R. Nathan Garard 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Layne Harden RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2, RBI. Braden Roesch RBI. Josh Nuss 1-3.

PBL (17-8) -- Drake Schrodt 1-3, Jaxson Coplea 1-3. Tommy Quinn 1-3. Keyn Humes 1-2.