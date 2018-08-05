GCMS baseball wins 11-4 over Fisher

FISHER -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 11-4 Tuesday over Fisher.

The Falcons (9-13, 6-6 Heart of Illinois Conference) finished the game with 16 hits as Cade Elliott hit 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Alec Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Layne Harden (three RBIs, two runs scored) and Nathan Daughenbaugh (two RBIs) each hit 2-for-4.

Nathan Garard homered and Wade Burton doubled and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Daniel Jones allowed three runs -- one earned -- on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters through five innings. Harden fanned three batters and walked none while allowing one earned run on two hits.

The Falcons trailed 2-0 heading into the fourth inning before Harden singled to center field and crossed home plate on an Elliott base hit to left field to cut GCMS's deficit to 2-1.

In the fifth inning, GCMS scored three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

Jones singled to left field and Joohnson walked before they both scored on a Burton double to right field. Daughenbaugh sent Burton home for the go-ahead run with a single to left field.

The Falcons added five more runs in the sixth inning.

Josh Nuss reached base on an error, Jones hit a bunt single and Garard drew a walk before all three runssers crossed home plate on a Harden single to center field.

Daughenbaugh singled to left field to send Harden home before Elliott doubled to right field to send Andrew Laughery across home plate.

In the seventh inning, Johnson hit a two-out single to center field before Garard homered to left field.

GCMS 11, Fisher 4

GCMS 000 135 2 -- 11 16 2

FISH 002 100 1 -- 4 7 2

W -- Daniel Jones, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 6 K, 3 BB

GCMS (9-13, 6-6) -- Daniel Jones 2-5, 2 R. Alec Johnson 3-4, 3B, 2 R. Nathan Garard 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Wade Burton 1-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Layne Harden 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2-4, 2 RBIs. Cade Elliott 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Braden Roesch 1-4. Josh Nuss R. Andrew Laughery R.

Fisher (6-12-1, 1-11) -- Dakota Matthews 1-4, RBI, R. Dylan Baker 2-4, RBI. Dawson Purvis 2-3, R. Brandon Henson 2-3, RBI, R. Andrew Koslowski R, 2 BB. Tyrese Martin RBI.