GCMS baseball loses 16-8 to Tremont

TREMONT — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 16-8 to Tremont on Wednesday.

Alec Johnson led GCMS (9-14, 6-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) at the plate by hitting 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Layne Harden (2-for-4) tripled while driving in two runs and scoring two more and Braden Roesch (2-for-3) doubled twice.

Josh Nuss hit 2-for-3 with an RBI while Cade Elliott (1-for-3) drove in two runs.

On the mound for the Falcons, Tyler Walker allowed 12 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out five batters and walking two through four innings. Lane Short yielded four earned runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts through two innings.

For Tremont (14-7, 12-1), Marco Falcon hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored while Nate Nguyen hit 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Luke Barrow (2-for-3) hit two doubles while driving in seven runs and scoring another, Kaden Kruse (3-for-4) doubled and had two RBIs and Logan Pflederer (3-for-4), doubled with an RBI and four runs scored.

In the first inning, Daniel Jones walked before Johnson sent him home with a triple to left field.

The Falcons then took a 5-1 lead with four runs in the top of the third inning.

Johnson led off with a double to left field before Nathan Garard sent him across home plate with a line-drive base hit to left field.

After Nick Tabor drew a walk, Harden singled to right field to send Garard home. Elliott then hit an RBI single before Harden scored on a double-play ball hit by Nathan Daughenbaugh.

After Tremont tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and took a 9-5 lead in the fourth inning, GCMS tallied three runs in the top of the fifth.

After drawing a leadoff walk, Tabor scored as Harden tripled to right field. Harden crossed home plate on an Elliott groundout.

After Roesch doubled to center field, Nuss sent him home with a line-drive base hit to right field.

The Turks would then score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and four more runs in the sixth inning.



Tremont 16, GCMS 8

GCMS 104 030 0 — 8 12 0

TREM 014 434 x — 16 17 2

W — Luke Barrow, 5.2 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (9-14, 6-7) — Daniel Jones R. Alec Johnson 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 1-3, RBI, R. Nick Tabor 1-1, R. Lane Short 1-1. Layne Harden 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cade Elliott 1-3, 2 RBIs. Braden Roesch 2-3, 2 2B, R. Josh Nuss 2-3, RBI.

Tremont (14-7, 12-1) — Marco Falcon 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Nate Nguyen 3-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Silas Israel 1-2, RBI, 3 R. Luke Barrow 2-3, 2 2B, 7 RBIs, R. Jake Burge 1-5. Kaden Kruse 3-4, 2 RBIs. Landon Pflederer 1-3, R. Logan Pflederer 3-4, RBI, 4 R. Tyler Van Antwerp R.