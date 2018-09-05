PBL JV baseball wins 14-12 over Clifton Central

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 14-12 Tuesday over Clifton Central.

Jarred Gronsky hit a grand slam to left field in the first inning for PBL. He finished the game with five RBIs.

Carson Dudley hit 2-for-4, including an RBI double to left field in the second inning. Hunter Anderson hit 3-for-5 with an RBI single to right field in the second inning.

Isaac Denault hit an RBI double to center field in the second inning as the Panthers extended their lead to 9-0 with five runs in the second inning.

Drew Diesburg hit an RBI single to right field to send Ben Busby, who got on base with a single to center field, across home plate in the third inning. Brett Giese lined an RBI single to right field as part of four-run third inning for PBL.

On the mound, Kurtis Adkins allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters through 1 1/3 innings. Alex Plott allowed seven runs -- three earned -- on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings and Carson Dudley had one strikeout while allowing two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and no walks through three innings.

PBL 14, Clifton Central 12

PBL 450 410 0 -- 14 11 6

CC 070 040 1 -- 12 10 4

PBL pitching -- Kurtis Adkins, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Alex Plott, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Carson Dudley, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, K, BB.

Clifton Central pitching -- Tammen, 4.1 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 11 ER, K, 5 BB. Paraday, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

PBL hitting -- Hunter Anderson 3-5, RBI, 2 R. Carson Dudley 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Isaac Denault 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Kurtis Adkins R. Alex Plott R. Ben Busby 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 1-1, GS HR, 5 RBIs, R. Drew Diesburg 1-2, RBI, R. Brett Giese 1-4, RBI. Colton Coy 1-2, 2 R.

Clifotn Central hitting -- Shoven 1-4, 2 R. Balthazor 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Raines 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Gifford 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs. Tammen RBI, R. Paraday 1-4, R. Griffith 1-3, R. Stua R.