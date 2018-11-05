Jarboe pitches two-hit shutout for PBL baseball in 2-0 win over Clifton Central

CLIFTON -- Ben Jarboe pitched a two-hit shutout for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team in a 2-0 win Thursday over Clifton Central.

Jarboe struck out 11 batters and walked three.

At the plate, Trey VanWinkle went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Jaxson Coplea hit 2-for-2 and drove in a run and Keaton Krumwiede doubled and scored a run.

The Panthers (19-8, 13-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Mason Ecker reached base on an error before Coplea singled on a line drive to center field to send Ecker across home plate.

In the seventh inning, Krumwiede doubled to left field before VanWinkle singled to left field to send Krumwiede across home plate.

PBL 2, Clifton Central 0

PBL 100 000 1 -- 2 6 0

CC 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2

W -- Ben Jarboe, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 11 K, 3 BB.

PBL (19-8, 13-1) -- Drake Schrodt 1-3. Mason Ecker R. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, RBI. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, 2B, R. Trey VanWinkle 2-2, RBI.