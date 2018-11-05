PBL JV baseball defeats Eureka 13-4

EUREKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 13-4 over Eureka on Friday.

Gavin Coplea hit 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Colton Coy hit 2-for-4 with four RBIs while Issac Denault hit 2-for-5 with two doubles, RBI and a run scored.

Brett Giese went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored while Jarred Gronsky scored two runs while hitting 2-for-3 with an RBI. Carson Dudley drove in two runs while hitting 1-fo-r-4 with a run scored.

On the mound, Giese struck out one batter and walked three while allowing four unearned runs on one hit through 1 1/3 innings. Dudley allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 5 2/3 innings.

The Panthers (16-4) scored eight runs in the first inning.

Coplea led off with a single to right field and Hunter Anderson and Kurtis Adkins each drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Gronsky drew a walk to send Coplea across home plate.

Anderson scored on a wild pitch before Dudley singled to left field to send Adkins and Gronsky home. In the next at-bat, Coy singled to Giese and Dudley across home plate.

Coplea tripled to right field to send Coy home before crossing home plate on a passed ball.

In the sixth inning, PBL scored five runs.

Coplea hit a leadoff single before scoring on a Denault double to left field. Alex Rueck then singled to right field to send Denault across home plate.

Ben Busby singled to center field and Gronsky got on base with an infield single before Giese lined a base hit to center field to send Rueck across home plate.

Coy then singled to right field to send Busby and Gronsky across home plate.

PBL 13, Eureka 4

PBL 800 005 0 -- 13 16 5

EUR 130 000 0 -- 4 3 1

PBL pitching -- Brett Giese, 1.1 IP, H, 4 R, 0 ER, K, 3 BB. Carson Dudley, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB.

PBL (16-4) hitting -- Gavin Coplea 3-5, 3B, RBI, 3 R. Hunter Anderson R. Isaac Denault 2-5, 2 2B, RBI, R. Kurtis Adkins R. Alex Rueck 1-2, RBI, R. Ben Busby 3-4, R. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Brett Giese 2-2, 3B, RBI, R. Carson Dudley 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Colton Coy 2-4, 4 RBIs, R.