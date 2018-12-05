GCMS baseball defeats Heyworth 5-3 in HOIC showcase

LEROY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 5-3 over Heyworth on Saturday in the Heart of Illinois Conference showcase at LeRoy.

Braden Roesch, Lane Short and Layne Harden combined to pitch a three-hitter on the mound for GCMS (10-14).

Roesch was credted with the win as he allowed one earned run on no hits and one walk with one strikeout through 1 1/3 innings. Layne Harden picked up the save as he struck out five batters while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through 1 2/3 innings.

Lane Short struck out five batters and walked two while allowing two unearned runs on three hits.

In the fourth inning, GCMS scored two runs to tie the game as Nathan Garard hit a two-out double to left field and Wade Burton was hit by a pitch before both runners crossed home plate on a Cade Elliott single to left field.

The Falcons then took a 4-3 lead with two more runs in the fifth inning.

Roesch led off the inning with a single to right field before Josh Nuss drew a one-out walk. With two outs, both runners crossed home plate as Alec Johnson reached base on an error.

In the sixth inning, GCMS scored an insurance run as Burton and Roesch each drew a walk before Burton crossed home plate via a wild pitch.

GCMS 5, Heyworth 3

HEY 110 010 0 -- 3 3 2

GCMS 000 221 x -- 5 3 4

W -- Braden Roesch, 1.1 IP, 0 H, ER, K, BB. L -- Brock Carlton, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. S -- Layne Harden, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB.

Heyworth -- Wyatt Cotton 1-3. Tazden Eller R. Brock Carlton 2-3, RBI. Steven Bobsin R.

GCMS (10-14) -- Nathan Garard 1-3, 2B, R. Wade Burton 2 R. Cade Elliott 1-3, 2 RBIs. Braden Roesch 1-2. Josh Nuss R. Ethan Garard R.