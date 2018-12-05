PBL baseball splits doubleheader with Herscher

HERSCHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 7-0 in game two of a Saturday doubleheader against Herscher.

Connor Janssen, Jacob Ager and Alex Rueck combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for PBL (20-9). Janssen was credited with the win as he allowed no runs on two hits while striking one batters and walking one through three innings.

Ager allowed no runs on one hit an no walks while striking out one batter through one inning. Rueck struck out two batters while yielding no hits and no walks through one inning.

At the plate, Mason Ecker hit 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Keaton Krumwiede went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Jake Watts hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Coplea (1-for-3) drove in two runs and scored another.

The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning.

Drake Schrodt was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Ecker sent him home with a single. Krumwiede got on base with an infield single before Dalton Busboom hit a one-out single to center field to send Ecker across home plate.

After Trey VanWinkle walked to load the bases, Tanner Coe was hit by a pitch to send Krumwiede across home plate.

Watts then sent Busboom home with a base hit to center field.

In the fifth inning, PBL added three more runs to its lead.

Keyn Humes hit a one-out single to center field before Watts got on base with an infield single and Coplea singled to right field to send Humes and Watts home.

Carson Dudley drew a walk before Ecker singled to right field to send Coplea across home plate.

In game one, PBL lost 7-2.

Ben Jarboe (2-for-3) homered and doubled for PBL at the plate while Schrodt hit 1-for-4 with a run scored and Krumwiede drove in a run.

On the mound, Ecker allowed seven runs -- two earned -- on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters through five innings. Ecker allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while stirking out one batter through one inning.

Game 1

Herscher 7, PBL 2

PBL 000 011 0 -- 2 3 3

HERS 106 000 x -- 7 6 1

W -- Stuart, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Mason Ecker, 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.

PBL -- Ben Jarboe 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede RBI. Drake Schrodt 1-4, R.

Herscher -- Jarnagin 2-4, 3B, 2 R. Koranda RBI. Stuart 1-2, RBI. Keenan 1-3, GS HR 4 RBIs. Volk 1-3, R. Cross 1-3.

Game 2

PBL 7, Herscher 0

PBL 400 03 -- 7 14 0

HERS 000 00 -- 0 3 0

W -- Connor Janssen, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, BB.

PBL (20-9) -- Drake Schrodt R. Mason Ecker 4-4, 2 RBIs, R. Keaton Krumwiede 3-4, 2B, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3. Dalton Busboom 1-3, RBI, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-1. Keyn Humes 1-1, R. Tanner Coe RBI. Jake Watts 2-3, RBI, R. Gavin Coplea 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.