PBL baseball splits doubleheader with Herscher

HERSCHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 7-0 in game two of a Saturday doubleheader against Herscher.
Connor Janssen, Jacob Ager and Alex Rueck combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for PBL (20-9). Janssen was credited with the win as he allowed no runs on two hits while striking one batters and walking one through three innings.
Ager allowed no runs on one hit an no walks while striking out one batter through one inning. Rueck struck out two batters while yielding no hits and no walks through one inning.
At the plate, Mason Ecker hit 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Keaton Krumwiede went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Jake Watts hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Coplea (1-for-3) drove in two runs and scored another.
The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning.
Drake Schrodt was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Ecker sent him home with a single. Krumwiede got on base with an infield single before Dalton Busboom hit a one-out single to center field to send Ecker across home plate.
After Trey VanWinkle walked to load the bases, Tanner Coe was hit by a pitch to send Krumwiede across home plate.
Watts then sent Busboom home with a base hit to center field.
In the fifth inning, PBL added three more runs to its lead.
Keyn Humes hit a one-out single to center field before Watts got on base with an infield single and Coplea singled to right field to send Humes and Watts home.
Carson Dudley drew a walk before Ecker singled to right field to send Coplea across home plate.
In game one, PBL lost 7-2.
Ben Jarboe (2-for-3) homered and doubled for PBL at the plate while Schrodt hit 1-for-4 with a run scored and Krumwiede drove in a run.
On the mound, Ecker allowed seven runs -- two earned -- on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters through five innings. Ecker allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while stirking out one batter through one inning.
Game 1
Herscher 7, PBL 2
PBL 000 011 0 -- 2 3 3
HERS 106 000 x -- 7 6 1
W -- Stuart, 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Mason Ecker, 5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.
PBL -- Ben Jarboe 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede RBI. Drake Schrodt 1-4, R.
Herscher -- Jarnagin 2-4, 3B, 2 R. Koranda RBI. Stuart 1-2, RBI. Keenan 1-3, GS HR 4 RBIs. Volk 1-3, R. Cross 1-3.
Game 2
PBL 7, Herscher 0
PBL 400 03 -- 7 14 0
HERS 000 00 -- 0 3 0
W -- Connor Janssen, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, BB.
PBL (20-9) -- Drake Schrodt R. Mason Ecker 4-4, 2 RBIs, R. Keaton Krumwiede 3-4, 2B, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3. Dalton Busboom 1-3, RBI, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-1. Keyn Humes 1-1, R. Tanner Coe RBI. Jake Watts 2-3, RBI, R. Gavin Coplea 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.
PBL BASEBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Carson Dudley .500/2
Tommy Quinn .432/44
Gavin Coplea .429/7
Ben Jarboe .400/80
Jaxson Coplea .346/78
Drake Schrodt .333/78
Mason Ecker .325/80
Trey VanWinkle .316/76
Jake Watts .313/16
Ben McClure .307/75
Keaton Krumwiede .283/92
Keyn Humes .266/64
Tanner Coe .263/19
Mitch St. Peter .250/4
Dalton Busboom .200/60
TEAM .315/783
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Carson Dudley .750/4
Jaxson Coplea .475/102
Tommy Quinn .468/48
Ben Jarboe .467/92
Tanner Coe .440/25
Drake Schrodt .435/93
Mason Ecker .433/97
Ben McClure .430/93
Trey VanWinkle .430/93
Gavin Coplea .429/7
Jake Watts .421/20
Keyn Humes .390/82
Keaton Krumwiede .385/109
Dalton Busboom .306/72
Mitch St. Peter .250/4
Jacob Ager .200/5
TEAM .421/950
Home runs
Name HRs
Ben Jarboe 1
TEAM 1
Triples
Name 3Bs
Ben McClure 3
Trey VanWinkle 2
Ben Jarboe 1
Dalton Busboom 1
Drake Schrodt 1
Gavin Coplea 1
TEAM 9
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Ben McClure 9
Ben Jarboe 8
Keaton Krumwiede 7
Keyn Humes 6
Mason Ecker 4
Dalton Busboom 3
Trey VanWinkle 2
Drake Schrodt 1
Jaxson Coplea 1
Tommy Quinn 1
TEAM 42
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Ben McClure 30
Mason Ecker 22
Ben Jarboe 21
Keaton Krumwiede 21
Jaxson Coplea 17
Dalton Busboom 15
Tommy Quinn 13
Drake Schrodt 12
Trey VanWinkle 10
Keyn Humes 9
Gavin Coplea 5
Jake Watts 4
Tanner Coe 3
Carson Dudley 1
Mitch St. Peter 1
TEAM 184
Runs scored
Name Rs
Keaton Krumwiede 30
Mason Ecker 27
Jaxson Coplea 26
Drake Schrodt 24
Ben Jarboe 21
Keyn Humes 21
Ben McClure 18
Trey VanWinkle 17
Dalton Busboom 12
Tommy Quinn 9
Jake Watts 8
Gavin Coplea 7
Tanner Coe 3
Connor Janssen 1
TEAM 223
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Mason Ecker 28
Drake Schrodt 17
Keaton Krumwiede 14
Jaxson Coplea 13
Keyn Humes 11
Trey VanWinkle 10
Ben McClure 5
Ben Jarboe 4
Jake Watts 4
Dalton Busboom 3
Gavin Coplea 3
Tommy Quinn 3
Tanner Coe 2
TEAM 117
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Carson Dudley 0.00/3
Keyn Humes 0.00/10.2
Connor Janssen 2.62/10.2
Mason Ecker 2.73/33.1
Ben Jarboe 2.82/34.2
Dalton Busboom 3.23/21.2
Trey VanWinkle 3.50/2
Keaton Krumwiede 3.79/31.1
Tommy Quinn 5.00/14
Jacob Ager 7.56/8.1
Alex Rueck 7.63/3.2
Mitch St. Peter 12.92/4.1
Joel Deatrick 16.33/3
TEAM 3.73/181.2
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Ben Jarboe 4-2
Dalton Busboom 4-2
Mason Ecker 4-2
Keyn Humes 2-0
Keaton Krumwiede 2-1
Joel Deatrick 1-0
Mitch St. Peter 1-0
Trey VanWinkle 1-0
Tommy Quinn 1-1
Connor Janssen 1-1
TEAM 21-9
Saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Ben Jarboe 1/1
Keaton Krumwiede 1/1
Keyn Humes 1/1
TEAM 3/4
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Ben Jarboe 49
Mason Ecker 33
Keaton Krumwiede 28
Tommy Quinn 22
Keyn Humes 14
Dalton Busboom 12
Connor Janssen 11
Jacob Ager 6
Alex Rueck 4
Joel Deatrick 2
Mitch St. Peter 2
Trey VanWinkle 2
TEAM 185
