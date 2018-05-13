Area college sports catchup (May 12, 2018)

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished second in the 110- and 400-meter hurdles with times of 15.32 and 54.63 seconds, respectively, for Monmouth College at Saturday's Midwest Confrence Championship.

Gentzler also was part of a 4x100 relay team that finished second with a time of 42.35 seconds. He also placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.32 seconds.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished second in the high jump with a height of 1.59 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday's Midwest Confrence Championship.

Andrew Zenner — The former PBL baseball standout struck out one batter and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits through one inning for John A. Logan College in an 8-7 loss Friday to Rend Lake.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished 10th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase wit ha tiem of 9:12.3 for Augustana College at the North Central College Dr. Keeler Track & Field Meet on Friday.

Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 17th with a time of 1:54.15 in the 800-meter run for Bradley University at Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Track and Field Championships.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout tied for 11th place in the high jump with a height of 1.93 meters for Indiana State at Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Track and Field Championships.

Luke Fitton -- The 2017 PBL graduate allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk through two-thirds of an inning for Olney Central College's baseball team in a 13-1 loss Sunday, May 6, to Wabash Valley College.