GCMS baseball defeats Bloomington Central Catholic 8-6 in IHSA Class 2A regional quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 8-6 Monday over Bloomington Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional semifinals.
The ninth-seeded Falcons (11-14) will face top-seeded Tri-Valley in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Buckley.
In the first inning, Nathan Garard -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-3 -- hit a solo home run on a fly ball to center field to give GCMS a 1-0 lead.
After BCC tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second inning, GCMS tallied two runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Daniel Jones led off the inning with a triple to right field before crossing home plate on an Alec Johnson groundout. After Garard singled to left field and advanced to second base on a passed ball, Layne Harden sent him home with a base hit to left field.
The Falcons scored two more runs in the fourth inning to increase their lead to 5-2.
Nathan Daughenbaugh reached base on an error and Josh Nuss singled to left field before Johnson singled to send Andrew Laughery across home plate.
After Garard drew a two-out walk to load the bases, Wade Burton walked in the next at-bat to send Nuss across home plate.
In the top of the fifth inning, Cade Elliott singled to left field and Daughenbaugh lined a base hit to right field before Elliott crossed home plate on a passed ball to extend GCMS's lead to 6-2.
After BCC's Patrick Mulcahey hit a two-run homer to left field to cut his team's deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth, GCMS scored another run in the top of the sixth inning as Johnson was hit by a pitch, Garard singled to left field and Harden also singled to load the bases before Johnson scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Elliott.
An two-RBI double hit by the Saints' Braden Glowacki cut BCC's deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, GCMS tallied an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Roesch singled on a fly ball to left field to lead off the inning. With two outs, Johnson walked and Garard was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Burton drew a walk to send Ethan Garard across home plate.
On the mound, Nathan Garard struck out six batters and walked two while allowing five runs -- four earned -- on 5 1/3 innings pitched. Braden Roesch fanned two batters and walked none while allowing an earned run on one hit through 1 2/3 innings.
Following Glowacki's RBI double in the sixth inning, Cole Hundman lined out to Ty Walker, GCMS's shortstop, to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Roesch struck out Gage Juarez, Mulcahey was called out on a foul tip and Zac Tomerlin grounded out to Walker to end the game.
GCMS 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 6
GCMS 102 211 1 -- 8 11 1
BCC 011 022 0 -- 6 7 3
GCMS (11-14) pitching -- Nathan Garard, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Braden Roesch, 1.2 IP, H, R, ER, 2 K, 0 BB.
BCC (12-9) pitching -- Patrick Namoff, 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Jack Gilmore, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.
GCMS hitting -- Daniel Jones 1-5, 3B, R. Alec Johnson 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Garard 3-3, HR, RBI, 2 R. Wade Burton 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Layne Harden 2-5, RBI. Cade Elliott 1-4, RBI, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-4. Braden Roesch 1-4. Josh Nuss 1-4, R. Andrew Laughery R. Ethan Garard R.
BCC hitting -- Braden Glowacki 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Gage Juarez 1-4, 2B. Patrick Mulcahey 2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Zac Tomerlin R. J.C. Micklich 1-2, R. Sam Tallon 1-2, 2B, R. Max Moews R.
GCMS BASEBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Braden Roesch .385/52
Nathan Garard .362/69
Alec Johnson .350/80
Cade Elliott .318/44
Daniel Jones .272/81
Josh Nuss .254/67
Nathan Daughenbaugh .236/55
Nick Tabor .234/47
Layne Harden .224/76
Wade Burton .179/56
Lane Short .167/12
Tyler Walker .063/16
TEAM 272/662
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Nathan Garard .516/93
Braden Roesch .411/56
Alec Johnson .407/94
Daniel Jones .372/95
Nathan Daughenbaugh .364/66
Nick Tabor .361/61
Layne Harden .352/91
Cade Elliott .348/46
Lane Short .333/15
Josh Nuss .324/74
Wade Burton .324/74
Tyler Walker .211/19
TEAM .374/791
Home runs
Name HRs
Nathan Garard 3
TEAM 3
Triples
Name 3Bs
Alec Johnson 2
Daniel Jones 2
Layne Harden 2
Nathan Garard 1
Wade Burton 1
TEAM 8
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Nathan Garard 9
Braden Roesch 5
Daniel Jones 5
Nick Tabor 3
Alec Johnson 2
Cade Elliott 2
Layne Harden 2
Wade Burton 2
Lane Short 1
TEAM 31
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Nathan Garard 20
Alec Johnson 16
Layne Harden 13
Wade Burton 13
Cade Elliott 12
Nick Tabor 11
Josh Nuss 8
Nathan Daughenbaugh 8
Braden Roesch 7
Daniel Jones 4
Lane Short 1
TEAM 113
Runs scored
Name Rs
Alec Johnson 21
Layne Harden 21
Nathan Garard 21
Daniel Jones 20
Wade Burton 11
Josh Nuss 10
Nick Tabor 9
Andrew Laughery 6
Braden Roesch 4
Cade Elliott 4
Lane Short 4
Nathan Daughenbaugh 3
Tyler Walker 3
Ethan Garard 2
TEAM 139
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Layne Harden 10
Alec Johnson 8
Nathan Garard 7
Daniel Jones 4
Tyler Walker 4
Ethan Garard 2
Nick Tabor 2
Wade Burton 2
Braden Roesch 1
Cade Elliott 1
Josh Nuss 1
TEAM 42
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Layne Harden 1.27/11
Nathan Garard 2.20/41.1
Braden Roesch 3.53/35.2
Daniel Jones 3.96/17.2
Wade Burton 4.84/4.1
Lane Short 5.50/14
Tyler Walker 5.96/29.1
Alec Johnson 7.00/2
Cade Elliott 28.0/1
TEAM 3.85/156.1
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Nathan Garard 3-2
Layne Harden 2-1
Daniel Jones 2-3
Tyler Walker 2-3
Braden Roesch 2-4
TEAM 11-14
Saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Braden Roesch 2/2
Layne Harden 1/1
TEAM 3/3
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Nathan Garard 49
Braden Roesch 36
Tyler Walker 24
Daniel Jones 18
Lane Short 13
Layne Harden 13
Wade Burton 3
Alec Johnson 1
TEAM 157
