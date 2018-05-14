GCMS baseball defeats Bloomington Central Catholic 8-6 in IHSA Class 2A regional quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 8-6 Monday over Bloomington Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional semifinals.

The ninth-seeded Falcons (11-14) will face top-seeded Tri-Valley in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Buckley.

In the first inning, Nathan Garard -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-3 -- hit a solo home run on a fly ball to center field to give GCMS a 1-0 lead.

After BCC tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second inning, GCMS tallied two runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.

Daniel Jones led off the inning with a triple to right field before crossing home plate on an Alec Johnson groundout. After Garard singled to left field and advanced to second base on a passed ball, Layne Harden sent him home with a base hit to left field.

The Falcons scored two more runs in the fourth inning to increase their lead to 5-2.

Nathan Daughenbaugh reached base on an error and Josh Nuss singled to left field before Johnson singled to send Andrew Laughery across home plate.

After Garard drew a two-out walk to load the bases, Wade Burton walked in the next at-bat to send Nuss across home plate.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cade Elliott singled to left field and Daughenbaugh lined a base hit to right field before Elliott crossed home plate on a passed ball to extend GCMS's lead to 6-2.

After BCC's Patrick Mulcahey hit a two-run homer to left field to cut his team's deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth, GCMS scored another run in the top of the sixth inning as Johnson was hit by a pitch, Garard singled to left field and Harden also singled to load the bases before Johnson scored on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Elliott.

An two-RBI double hit by the Saints' Braden Glowacki cut BCC's deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, GCMS tallied an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.

Roesch singled on a fly ball to left field to lead off the inning. With two outs, Johnson walked and Garard was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Burton drew a walk to send Ethan Garard across home plate.

On the mound, Nathan Garard struck out six batters and walked two while allowing five runs -- four earned -- on 5 1/3 innings pitched. Braden Roesch fanned two batters and walked none while allowing an earned run on one hit through 1 2/3 innings.

Following Glowacki's RBI double in the sixth inning, Cole Hundman lined out to Ty Walker, GCMS's shortstop, to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Roesch struck out Gage Juarez, Mulcahey was called out on a foul tip and Zac Tomerlin grounded out to Walker to end the game.

GCMS 8, Bloomington Central Catholic 6

GCMS 102 211 1 -- 8 11 1

BCC 011 022 0 -- 6 7 3

GCMS (11-14) pitching -- Nathan Garard, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Braden Roesch, 1.2 IP, H, R, ER, 2 K, 0 BB.

BCC (12-9) pitching -- Patrick Namoff, 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Jack Gilmore, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB.

GCMS hitting -- Daniel Jones 1-5, 3B, R. Alec Johnson 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Garard 3-3, HR, RBI, 2 R. Wade Burton 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Layne Harden 2-5, RBI. Cade Elliott 1-4, RBI, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-4. Braden Roesch 1-4. Josh Nuss 1-4, R. Andrew Laughery R. Ethan Garard R.

BCC hitting -- Braden Glowacki 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Gage Juarez 1-4, 2B. Patrick Mulcahey 2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Zac Tomerlin R. J.C. Micklich 1-2, R. Sam Tallon 1-2, 2B, R. Max Moews R.