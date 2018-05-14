ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team lost 8-2 Monday to St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Panthers (16-5) lost despite out-hitting SJ-O 8-6 as Kurtis Adkins hit 2-for-3 and Carson Dudley hit 2-for-2 with a run scored. Gavin Coplea drove in a run while Hunter Anderson tallied a run.

On the mound, Alex Rueck struck out seven batters and walked four while allowing five earned runs on four hits through four innings.

Brett Giese allowed three runs -- two earned -- on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter and walking two. Coplea allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through two-thirds of an inning.

St. Joseph-Ogden 8, PBL 2

PBL 100 001 0 -- 2 8 2

SJ-O 003 203 x -- 8 6 1

PBL (16-5) pitching -- Alex Rueck, 4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Brett Giese, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, 2 BB. Gavin Coplea 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, K, 0 BB.

PBL hitting -- Coplea 1-4, RBI. Hunter Anderson R, 2 BB. Kurtis Adkins 2-3. Ben Busby 1-2. Rueck 1-3. Jarred Gronsky 1-3. Carson Dudley 2-2, R.