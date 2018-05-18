PBL baseball ends 2018 season with loss in IHSA Class 2A regional semifinals to Olympia

PBL’s Mason Ecker, left, tags a baserunner out at home plate during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.

BUCKLEY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team ended its 2018 season with a 15-9 loss in Thursday's IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game to Stanford Olympia.

Olympia (13-16) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Ethan Davis singled and Isaac Riegler doubled to right field before both runners crossed home plate on a Leighton Rutherford single to left field.

The Panthers (20-10) tallied a run of their own in the bottom of the first inning as Drake Schrodt, Mason Ecker and Keaton Krumwiede each walked to load the bases before Ben Jarboe drew a bases-loaded walk to send Schrodt across home plate.

Olympia's starting pitcher, Rece Finck, then struck out Tommy Quinn to leave the bases loaded before striking out the side .

After scoring another run in the top of the second inning to extend its lead to 3-1, Olympia tallied three more runs in the top of the third.

Andrew Nichols hit an RBI single to center field before scoring a run on an error on a ground ball hit by Hunter Berges. A sacrifice fly to center field hit by Mason Marquis sent Kyle Fasse across home plate.

PBL scored a run in the bottom of the third as Ecker was hit by a pitch and Ben McClure and Keaton Krumwiede each drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Jarboe grounded out to send Ecker across home plate.

An error on an Andrew Unsicker ground ball led to Riegler crossing home plate in the top of the fourth inning to extend Olympia's lead to 7-2 before the Spartans scored six runs in the fifth inning to make the score 13-2.

Fasse and Berges each hit singles before Marquis doubled to right field to send both runners home. An error on a Rutherford ground ball resulted in two more runs crossing home plate before Unsicker sent two more runs home with a single to left field.

The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to prevent the 10-run rule.

McClure drew a one-out walk before Krumwiede tripled to center field to send him home. Krumwiede then scored on an error.

After Olympia scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning via an RBI double by Rutherford and a run-scoring single by Ayden Winterland, PBL put up a five-run bottom of the seventh inning.

Krumwiede drew a leadoff walk before Jarboe tripled on a line drive to center field to send him home. Jake Watts then sent Jarboe across home plate with a single to right field.

Keyn Humes was hit by a pitch and Schrodt singled to left field to load the bases before Ecker doubled to center field to send Watts and Humes across home plate.

Jaxson Coplea singled to send Schrodt home, but McClure and Krumwiede each struck out to end the game.

Jarboe allowed six runs -- four earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter through 2 1/3 innings en route to taking the loss on the mound.

Through two innings of relief, Ecker yielded seven runs -- two earned -- on five htis and one walk. Krumwiede allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks through 2 2/3 innings.

Olympia 15, PBL 9

OLY 213 160 2 -- 15 14 2

PBL 101 020 5 -- 9 6 5

W -- Rece Finck, 5.2 IP, H, 4 ER, 11 K, 9 BB. L -- Ben Jarboe, 2.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, K, BB.

Olympia (13-16) -- Caleb Miesner 1-4, RBI, R. Ethan Davis 1-5, 2 R. Isaac Riegler 2-4, 3B, 2B, 4 R. Leighton Rutherford 2-5, 2B, 5 RBIs. Alex Unsicker 2-5, 3 RBIs, R. Andrew Nichols 1-5, RBI, R. Kyle Fasse 1-2, 3 R. Ayden Winterland 1-1, RBI. Hunter Berges 1-4, R. Mason Marquis 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs. Cody Gibson 2 R.

PBL (20-10) -- Drake Schrodt 1-4, 2 R. Mason Ecker 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-5, RBI. Ben McClure R, 2 BB. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, R. Jake Watts 1-1, RBI, R. Keyn Humes R.