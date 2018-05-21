Buckley Dutchmasters swept in season-opening twinbill by Game Seven

Cole Eshleman, above, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base to complete a double play during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.

COLFAX -- The Buckley Dutchmasters' quest for a third consecutive Eastern Illinois Baseball League regular-season championship is off to a slow start.

The Dutchmasters were swept in their 2018 season-opening doubleheader on Sunday as Game Seven won 3-2 in game one and 5-4 in game two.

Buckley took an early 1-0 lead in game one.

Evan Regez -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- got on base with an infield single and Josh Krumwiede -- who went 3-for-5 with a third-inning double -- lined a base hit to center field with one out.

After both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, Regez crossed home plate as Drew Schrodt reached base on an error.

Game Seven tied the game in the bottom of the third inning via an RBI single hit to left field by Ted Lingle. The home team then scored two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead as Lingle hit a leadoff single and scored on a Luke Azarelli groundout before Jon Walters hit a two-out RBI single.

In the top of the seventh inning, Dalton Coplea was hit by a pitch and Jake Stewart was hit by a pitch before both baserunners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Regez.

Krumwiede then grounded out to send Coplea across home plate to cut Buckley's deficit to 3-2. Stewart advanced to third base on the groundout, but Schrodt struck out to leave him stranded.

Despite a two-out walk drawn by Andy Davis in the eighth inning and a two-out hit-by-pitch drawn by Regez in the ninth, the Dutchmasters could not get a runner in scoring position in either inning.

Kyle Pool took the loss on the mound for Buckley, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on 11 hits and no walks while striking out five batters through seven innings. Davis struck out two batters and walked two while allowing no runs on one hit through one inning of relief.

The Dutchmasters trailed 5-0 after the first inning of game two. Despite outhitting Game Seven 7-5 -- including a 2-for-4 performance from Rob Winnicki and a 2-for-3 effort by Mitch Rhoades -- Buckley could not rally back.

In the top of the second inning, Schrodt reached base on an error and Winnicki singled to left field with nobody out before Rhoades hit a two-out single to left field to send Schrodt across home plate.

Regez reached base on an error to lead off the third inning before Winnicki lined a two-out base hit to center field to cut the Dutchmasters' deficit to 5-2.

Rhoades hit a one-out double in the fourth inning and Jake Stewart and Regez each drew a walk to load the bases, but Krumwiede grounded into a fielder's choice to leave the baserunners stranded.

Schrodt led off the top of the fifth inning with a line-drive single to left field before crossing home plate as Cole Eshleman reached base on an error with two outs.

Another error on a ground ball hit by Rhoades resulted in Eshleman scoring a run to cut Buckley's deficit to 5-4. Rhoades advanced to second base on the error, but would be left stranded as Coplea grounded out.

Stewart led off the sixth inning with a bunt single, but was forced out at second base as Regez grounded into a fielder's choice. Game Seven's pitcher struck out the next five Dutchmaster batters to end the game.

Jim Brandt pitched 4 2/3 innings on the mound en route to taking the loss for Buckley, allowing five runs -- three earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Andrew Zenner struck out three batters while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Dutchmasters will host a doubleheader at Scheiwe Field in Buckley next Sunday against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

Game 1

Game Seven 3, Buckley Dutchmasters 2

BUCK 100 000 100 -- 2 5 2

GAME 010 020 00x -- 3 12 1

W -- Williamson, 5 IP, 5 H, R, 0 ER, 9 K, 2 BB. L -- Kyle Pool, 7 IP, 11 H, 3 R, ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

Buckley -- Evan Regez 2-3, R. Josh Krumwiede 3-5, 2B, RBI. Drew Schrodt RBI. Dalton Coplea R.

Game Seven -- Falls 2-4, R. Azarelli 2-4, RBI. Walters 2-4, RBI. Mendoza 1-4. Spencer 2-3, R. Vaughn 1-4. Lingle 2-3, RBI, R.

Game 2

Game Seven 5, Buckley Dutchmasters 4

BUCK 011 020 0 -- 4 7 3

GAME 500 000 x -- 5 5 4

W -- Pryblinski, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. L -- Jim Brandt, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 1-3. Evan Regez 1-3, R. Drew Schrodt 1-4, 2 R. Rob Winnicki 2-4, RBI. Cole Eshleman R. Mitch Rhoades 2-3, 2B, RBI.

Game Seven -- Lyle 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Spencer 1-2, RBI, R. Walters 1-3, R. Azarelli 1-3, R. Falls 1-2, R.