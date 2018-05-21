Twin County Royals split doubleheader with Livingston County Thunder

BUCKLEY -- The Twin County Royals split a doubleheader with the Livingston County Thunder on Sunday, winning 12-11 in game two.

The Royals rallied from an 11-8 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Gavin Spitz hit a grand-slam home run on a line drive to center field.

Twin County scored five runs in the second inning, including bases-loaded walks drawn by Cole Purvis, Mason Uden, Ashton Pope, Keagan Busboom and an RBI single to right field by Griffin Johnson.

In the fourth inning, Aiden Johnson hit an RBI single to center field as the Royals extended their lead to 7-4. Pope drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning while Ty Graham finished the game hitting 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Aiden Johnson struck out one batter and walked two while allowing four earned runs on five hits through 2 2/3 innings.

Keagan Busboom allowed six earned runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout through 1 1/3 innings while Cole Purvis struck out two batters and walked none while allowing one unearned run on one hit through 2 2/3 innings.

In game one, the Royals lost 8-6 despite a hitting performance by Kendall Swanson that included a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Gavin Spitz and Keagan Busboom each drove in a run as well.

On the mound, Ashton Pope gave up five runs -- four earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters through three innings. Spitz struck out six batters and walked four while allowing three earned runs on four hits.

Game 1

Livingston County Thunder 8, Twin County Royals 6

LIV 023 300 0 -- 8 11 3

TC 001 012 2 -- 6 6 3

Livingston County Thunder pitching -- Krenz, 3 IP, H, ER, 6 K, 4 BB. Zehr, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 0 K, BB. Legner, IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K, BB.

Twin County Royals pitching -- Ashton Pope, 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Gavin Spitz, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 4 BB.

Livingston County Thunder hitting -- Rafferty 2-5, 2B. Trevino 3-4, HR, RBI, R. Krenz 1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R. DJ Lewis 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Rigsby 1-2, 2 R. Zehr 2-3, RBI, R. Krueger 1-4, RBI.

Twin County Royals hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-4, R. Ephraim Johnson RBI, R. Gavin Spitz 1-3, RBI, R. Kendall Swanson 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Mason Uden 1-1, R. Ashton Pope 1-4, R.

Game 2

Twin County Royals 12, Livingston County Thunder 11

LIV 013 061 0 -- 11 9 1

TC 050 214 x -- 12 6 2

Livingston County Thunder pitching -- Legner, IP, H, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Rigsby, 3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Chambers, 2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 6 BB.

Twin County Royals pitching -- Aiden Johnson, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, K, 2 BB. Keagan Busboom, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, K, 4 BB. Cole Purvis, 2.2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.

Livingston County Thunder hitting -- Rafferty 1-3, 2 R. Legner 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Trevino 1-3, RBI, R. Krenz 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Bauknecht R. DJ Lewis 2-4, R. Chambers 1-3, 2 RBIs. Zehr R. Krueger R.

Twin County Royals hitting -- Gavin Spitz 1-2, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Ty Graham 2-4, R. Cole Purvis RBI, R, 4 BB. Mason Uden RBI, 2 BB. Ashton Pope RBI, R, 2 BB. Griffin Johnson 1-2, RBI, R. Ephraim Johnson R. Keagan Busboom 2 RBIs, R. 2 BB. Aiden Johnson 1-3, RBI. Kendall Swanson 1-3, 2 R.