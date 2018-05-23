Twin County Royals lose 10-7 to Mahomet Diamond Dogs

p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 120%; }a:link { } Keagan Busboom of the Twin County Royals slides toward home plate during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.

PAXTON -- The Twin County Royals lost 10-7 to the Mahomet Diamond Dogs on Wednesday.

The Diamond Dogs scored a run in the top of the first inning as Clayton Seal drew a walk before advancing to second base on an error and scoring on a Carter Johnson groundout.

The Royals then took a 4-1 lead with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Keagan Busboom singled on a line drive to left field and Aiden Johnson singled on a pop fly to left feild before Johnson advanced to second base on a defensive indifference.

Gavin Spitz grounded into a fielder's choice to send Busboom across home plate.

After Kendall Swanson reached base on an error to load the bases, Ty Graham hit an RBI single to center field to send Johnson home.

Cole Purvis then singled to right field to send Spitz home before Swanson scored on an error in right field.

An error on a ground ball hit by Carter Selk resulted in two runs crossing home plate for the Diamond Dogs in the bottom of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, Ephraim and Aiden Johnson each got on base via a bunt single with one out before Ephraim Johnson scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, a two-RBI double hit to center field by Selk and an RBI single by Ramsey Primmer helped the Diamond Dogs take a 7-5 lead.

After the Diamond Dogs added to their lead with one run in each of the next two innings, the Royals cut their deficit to 9-7 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Busboom and Ephraim Johnson each drew a walk before Aiden Johnson sent both runners home with a line-drive double to right field.

Aiden Johnson finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Busboom went 2-for-3 as the Royals produced nine runs at the plate.

On the mound, Ashton Pope allowed three runs -- one earned, on one hit and four walks through two innings. Gavin Spitz yielded four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters through two innings.

Cole Purvis allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks with one strikeout through two innings while Kendall Swanson yielded one earned run on one hit and two walks through one inning.

Mahomet Diamond Dogs 10, Twin County Royals 7

MDD 120 411 1 -- 10 9 4

TCC 410 002 0 -- 7 9 3

Mahomet Diamond Dogs pitching -- Clayton Seal, 3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, BB. Carter Selk, 2.1 IP, H, 2 ER, 6 K, 5 BB. Meltie, 1.2 IP, H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Twin County Royals pitching -- Ashton Pope, 2 IP, H, 3 R, ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Gavin Spitz, 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Cole Purvis, 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, K, 2 BB. Kendall Swanson, IP, H, ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Mahomet Diamond Dogs batting -- Clayton Seal, 3 R, 3 BB. Carter Johnson 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB. Carter Selk 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Ramsey Primmer 1-3, RBI. Meltie 2-4, 2 RBIs. Mason Kutemeier 2 BB. Luke Zimmerman 1-4, R. Blake Harvey 1-3, 2 R. Harden 1-3, RBI, R.

Twin County Royals hitting -- Keagan Busboom 2-3, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 1-3, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Gavin Spitz RBI, R. Kendall Swanson R. Ty Graham 1-3, RBI. Cole Purvis 1-4, RBI. Mason Uden 1-2, 2 BB.