Buckley Dutchmasters fall to 0-4 with losses to Gifford-Flatville Giflats

Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters makes a diving attempt to field a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.

BUCKLEY -- It had been a while since the Buckley Dutchmasters lost four Eastern Illinois Baseball League games in a row to start a season.

With an 8-4 defeat in game one of Sunday's doubleheader to the Gifford-Flatville Giflats, followed by a 3-1 setback in game two, the Dutchmasters -- who have won the league's regular-season title in each of the last two years and the tournament championship in each of the last three -- are winless through two weeks for the first time since 2007.

"It's not easy being a Dutchmaster. There's a lot of tradition, and I think there's an added pressure when you're coming off three championships, but we're in a spot where we've got a great core of people. They're good guys. They've just got to let it come to them," Dutchmasters manager Trent Eshleman said.

“It's tough. We're young, and we've just got to let the game come to us and not try to do too much."

In the top of the second inning of game one, Kaleb Denault, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate, singled to right field with one out for the Giflats before Howard Fisher doubled to left field.

After Max Nelson got on base after grounding into a fielder's choice to load the bases, Mike Plecki sent Denault home with a sacrifice fly to left field, giving G-F a 1-0 lead.

After Andy Davis doubled on a line drive to right field to lead off the bottom of the second inning for the Dutchmasters, he advanced to third base on a Quentin Hatfill groundout, Jay Eshleman reached base on a throwing error as Davis crossed home plate for the tying run.

With one out in the third inning, Marty Mennenga -- a 2014 PBL graduate -- reached base on an error at shortstop before Cade Sestak doubled to right field to send him across home plate. With two outs, Denault reached base on another Buckley error in left field that resulted in Sestak crossing home plate.

The Dutchmasters finished the game with four errors as their starting pitcher, Kyle Pool, yielded six runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts through six innings.

"Right now, our defense is struggling," Trent Eshleman said. "We've got a lot of great defensive players. They're just feeling some pressure."

Dylan Post -- who finished game one hitting 3-for-5 -- led off the bottom of the third inning with a line-drive triple to center field before crossing home plate on an Evan Regez groundout to cut Buckley's deficit to 3-2.

Mennenga led off the top of the fifth inning by reaching base on an error before Sestak was hit by a pitch. Both runners reached scoring position on a Josh Oliveras sacrifice bunt before Denault singled to left field to send Mennenga across home plate.

In the next at-bat, a triple by Fisher sent Sestak and Densult home to extend the Giflats' lead to 6-2.

Gifford-Flatville would then be held scoreless over the next three innings, two of which were pitched by Austin Mendell, who allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout through three innings.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth innings, Cole Eshleman singled to left field with one out before Dalton Coplea grounded into a fielder's choice. Post then hit his second triple of the game into center field to send Coplea across home plate.

Mennenga led off the top of the ninth inning with a single to center field and Sestak doubled to center field before Oliveras sent Mennenga home with a base hit to center field.

Denault hit an RBI single to left field in the next at-bat.

Josh Krumwiede drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth inning before Hatfill reached base on an error that resulted in Krumwiede crossing home plate.

In game two, Andrew Zenner pitched a two-hit shutout through the first four innings for Buckley.

In the top of the fifth inning, Jacob Burton hit a two-out single before Storm Joop homered on a line drive past the center-field fence to give the Giflats a 2-0 lead.

Mike Plecki singled to left field in the next at-bat before Mennenga sent him home with a double to right field. After Zenner walked Denault, he was relieved by Andy Davis.

Zenner was credited with the loss allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings.

Davis would strike out two batters and walk two while allowing no runs on no hits through 1 1/3 innings while Jim Brandt yielded no runs on no hits with a strikeout and a walk through one inning.

“Our pitching is finding its way," Trent Eshleman said.

Sestak pitched a four-hit complete game for the Giflats, yielding one earned run and one walk.

After Alex Mandeville was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Krumwiede lined a double to left field in the next at-bat to send him home for the Dutchmasters' lone run.

He would be left stranded at third base, however, as Hatfill and Davis each grounded out. Jay Eshleman flied out and Nathan Walker and Mitch Rhoades each grounded out in the seventh inning to end the game.

The Dutchmasters had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the second inning as Hatfill singled to left field and Zenner got on base with an infield hit to put runners on first and second base, but Jay Eshleman and Walker each popped out to end the inning.

Walker doubled to left field and advanced to third base with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he was left stranded as Luis Rodriguez and Post each flied out.

“We made better contact today, but we just didn't get the big hits, and Gifford did," Trent Eshleman said. "Gifford made some big plays in tough spots and got some big hits.”

The Dutchmasters will host the Champaign Dream, which forfeited to the Paxton Swedes in its doubleheader, on Sunday, June 3. Before facing the Dream, Buckley will host a non-league doubleheader at Scheiwe Field against Elgin, which will start at noon.

“The guys will get their work in on Saturday, and some other guys will get an opportunity," Trent Eshleman said. "We're just going to grow. We're just going to keep going. That's all we can do.”

Game 1

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 8, Buckley Dutchmasters 4

GF 012 030 000 -- 8 12 2

BUCK 011 000 011 -- 4 10 4

W -- Austin Tabeling, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Kyle Pool, 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 K, BB.

Giflats -- Mike Plecki 1-4, RBI. Storm Joop 1-4. Marty Mennenga 1-5, 3 R. Cade Sestak 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R. Josh Oliveras 1-4, RBI. Kaleb Denault 4-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Howard Fisher 2-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs.

Dutchmasters -- Dylan Post 3-5, 2 3B, RBI, R. Evan Regez RBI. Josh Krumwiede 1-4, R. Andy Davis 2-5, R. Quentin Hatfill 1-5, RBI. Jay Eshleman 1-3, RBI. Mitch Rhoades 1-5. Cole Eshleman 1-3. Dalton Coplea R.

Game 2

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 3, Buckley Dutchmasters 1

GF 000 030 0 -- 3 6 0

BUCK 000 001 0 -- 1 4 0

W -- Cade Sestak, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 0 K, BB. L -- Andrew Zenner, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Giflats (4-0) -- Storm Joop 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Mike Plecki 1-3. Marty Mennenga 1-3, 2B. Ryne Bundy 1-4. Sestak 1-3. Jacob Burton 1-3. Max Nelson R.

Dutchmasters (0-4) -- Alex Mandeville R. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, 2B, RBI. Quentin Hatfill 1-3. Andrew Zenner 1-2. Nathan Walker 1-3, 2B.