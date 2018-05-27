Twin County Royals defeat Morris Gold 16-10

BOURBONNAIS -- The Twin County Royals won 16-10 in a four-inning tournament game Saturday over Morris Gold.

The Royals rallied from an 8-4 deficit with five runs in the third inning.

Ty Graham was hit by a pitch before Mason Uden singled and Cole Purvis lined an RBI base hit to center field. Griffin Johnson sent a run home with a single to right field.

After Keagan Busboom and Ephraim Johnson each drew a walk, Griffin Johnson scored on a passed ball and Aiden Johnson sent Busboom and Ephraim Johnson home with a line-drive single to left field.

Twin County added seven more runs in the fourth inning.

Kendall Swason led off the inning with a single, Ty Graham was hit by a pitch and Uden walked to load the bases before Ashton Pope drew a walk to send Swanson home and Griffin Johnson singled to right field to send Uden across home plate.

Pope crossed home plate as Ephraim Johnson got on base via error before Aiden Johnson sent two runners home with a single.

Aiden Johnson crossed home plate on a balk.

In the first inning, Gavin Spitz doubled to center field to send Busboom and Aiden Johnson across home plate before Graham hit an RBI single to right field.

In the second inning, Aiden Johnson singled on a line drive to center field to send Griffin Johnson across home plate.

On the mound, Keagan Busboom allowed eight runs -- six earned -- on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters through two innings. Cole Purvis yielded two unearned runs on one hit and one walk through two innings.

Twin County Royals 16, Morris 10

TCC 315 7 -- 16 14 7

MOR 530 2 -- 10 10 2

Twin County pitching -- Keagan Busboom, 2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, K, 2 BB. Cole Purvis, 2 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Ephraim Johnson 3 R. Aiden Johnson 3-3, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Gavin Spitz 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kendall Swanson 2-3, R. Ty Graham 1-1, RBI, R. Mason Uden 1-2, 2 R. Cole Purvis 1-3, RBI. Ashton Pope RBI, R. Griffin Johnson 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R.