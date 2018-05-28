EI League roundup: Paxton Swedes sweep Champaign Dream via forfeit

PAXTON -- The Paxton Swedes swept Sunday's doubleheader against the Champaign Dream via forfeit.

With the wins via forfeit, the Swedes improve their record to 2-2.

The Swedes will host Game Seven (3-1) next Sunday.

Game Seven, Royal Giants split twinbill

GIFFORD -- With Game Seven winning 6-3 in game one and the Royal Giants claiming a 9-2 triumph in game two, both teams are 3-1 through the season's first two weeks.

Parkland College advances through first round of NJCAA Division II World Series

ENID, Okla. -- In the first round of the NJCAA Division II World Series on Sunday, Parkland College defeated CCBC Essex 6-5.

Trystin Raikes hit 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Parkland at the plate. Trevor Minder doubled and drove in a run while Nick Wisz also had a double and an RBI.

On the mound, Sean Ferguson was credited with the win as he allowed one unearned run on no hits and two walks through one-third of an inning. Colton Thompson struck out six batters and walked two while allowing an unearned run on six hits through six innings.

The No. 2-ranked Cobras (48-14-1) will face Madison in the second round at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

EI STANDINGS

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 4-0

Game Seven 3-1

Royal Giants 3-1

Paxton Swedes 2-2

Buckley Dutchmasters 0-4

Champaign Dream 0-4

EI SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, June 3

Royal Giants at Gifford-Flatville Giflats, 1 p.m.

Champaign Dream at Buckley Dutchmasters, 1 p.m.

Game Seven at Paxton Swedes, 1 p.m.

NOTE: All scheduled events are doubleheaders