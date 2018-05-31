Twin County Royals lose two to Clifton

CLIFTON -- The Twin County Royals lost 9-8 to Clifton in game one of a Wednesday doubleheader.

The Royals trailed 9-0 heading into the third inning, in which they scored five runs.

Keagan Busboom hit a one-out single before Gavin Spitz lined a two-out base hit to left field. Kendall Swanson then singled to send Busboom across home plate.

After Ty Graham singled to center field, Ephraim Johnson and Cole Purvis each hit an RBI single and Mason Uden lined a two-RBI base hit to center field.

In the top of the fourth inning, Griffin Johnson and Spitz were each hit by a pitch before Swanson doubled to left field to send both runners home. After Griffin Johnson advanced to third base on a Graham single, he crossed home plate on an RBI single by Ephraim Johnson.

Swanson and Graham each finished the game hitting 2-for-2 while Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-3.

On the mound, Ashton Pope allowed six earned runs on three hits and five walks through one inning while Cole Purvis yielded three runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk with one strikeout through an inning. Kendall Swanson struck out one batter and walked one while allowing no runs on one hit through two innings.

In game two, the Royals lost 11-4.

Gavin Spitz hit a grand-slam homer in the third inning.

Ashton Pope led off the inning with a walk, Griffin Johnson singled to center field, Aiden Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice to load the bases before Spitz -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-2 -- homered on a line drive to center field.

On the mound, Gavin Spitz allowed six runs -- five earned -- on three hits and six walks through 1 1/3 innings. Aiden Johnson yielded five runs -- one earned -- on four hits with one strikeout and two walks through 2 1/3 innings while Keagan Busboom struck out one batter through one-third of an inning.

Game 1

Clifton 9, Twin County Royals 8

TC 005 30 -- 8 10 5

CLIF 270 0x -- 9 6 0

Twin County pitching -- Ashton Pope, IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Cole Purvis IP, 2 H, 3 R, ER, K, BB. Kendall Swanson 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, BB.

Clifton pitching -- Shoven, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 3 BB. Roberts, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB. Schultz 2 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Paxton, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, 2B, 2 R. Gavin Spitz 1-2, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 2-2, 3 RBIs, R. Ty Graham 2-2, R. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Cole Purvis 1-3, RBI. Mason Uden 1-3, 2 RBIs. Griffin Johnson R.

Clifton hitting -- Roberts 1-3, RBI, R. Lursen RBI, 2 R. Schultz 1-3, R. Shoven 1-2, 2 RBIs, Johnson RBI. Paxton 1-2, R. Wakey R, 2 BB. Alberts R. Meier R. Wezelman 2-2, RBI, R.

Game 2

Clifton 11, Twin County Royals 4

TC 004 0 -- 4 3 2

CLIF 060 5 -- 11 7 0

Twin County pitching -- Gavin Spitz, 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 6 BB. Aiden Johnson, 2.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, ER, K, 2 BB. Keagan Busboom, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Clifton pitching -- Lursen, 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, 2 BB. Wakey, IP, 2 H, 4 ER, K, 2 BB. Shoven, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Aiden Johnson R. Gavin Spitz 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs. Ashton Pope R. Griffin Johnson 1-1, R.

Clifton hitting -- Wezelman 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Meier R, 2 BB. Alberts 1-2, RBI, R. Paxton 1-1, 3B, 4 RBIs, R. Jones 1-3, 2B, RBI. Johnson 1-3, R. Shoven R. Schultz R. Lursen 1-1, RBI, 2 R. Roberts 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R.