Buckley Dutchmasters split doubleheader with Elgin Bulldogs

Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s doubleheader against Elgin.

BUCKLEY -- For at least one Buckley Dutchmaster, a non-league doubleheader against the Elgin Bulldogs offered a chance to be reunited with a college teammate.

In game two of Saturday's twinbill against the Bulldogs of the Metropolitan Collegiate Summer Baseball League, Buckley's Andrew Zenner, who ended his freshman year at John A. Logan College after graduating from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 2017, started on the mound against one of his Volunteers teammates in Brenden Heiss.

“It was definitely different. I didn't know if he was actually coming or not. It was fun. It's always good to see him," Zenner said. "It has been probably a month or so since I've seen him."

The two John A. Logan pitchers combined to pitch four innings of shutout baseball before the Dutchmasters pulled off a 6-1 victory.

Zenner shut out the Bulldogs through the first six innings en route to pitching a complete game, in which he allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

“It was nice. The defense played well behind me," Zenner said. "I was getting ahead of most of those guys, so that always helps, and when the defense plays as well as they did today, it helps out, and that shows with the good win that we had.”

Meanwhile, Heiss -- a 31st-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2016 -- allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out eight batters before leaving the mound in the fourth inning.

"He pitched well, too," Zenner said. "It was an all-around good game.”

With Clark Hendricks on the mound, Buckley took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Nathan Walker led off the inning with an infield single before another infield base hit by Mitch Rhoades put runners on first and third base with one out. After Walker scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and Rhoades advanced to second on the same pitch, Mark Miller hit a two-out single to center field to send Rhoades across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Dylan Post lined a triple to right field to send Miller home for the Dutchmasters' third run.

Buckley extended their lead to 6-0 with three more runs in the sixth inning.

Alex Mandeville led off with a double to left field before Drew Schrodt got on base with an infield single and Nathan Walker reached base on an error to load the bases with nobody out.

With one out, Rhoades singled to right field to send Mandeville home. Cole Eshleman drew a bases-loaded walk to send Schrodt across home plate.

With two outs, Post sent Walker home with a line-drive single to right field.

"We got some timely two-out hits," Dutchmasters manager Trent Eshleman said. "The kids were relaxed today, and that just plays into it. We made contact and didn't strike out as much today. That just goes a long way. I'm just happy to have a win.”

Zenner, meanwhile, retired Elgin's batters through a 1-2-3 first inning.

After Tim Fauth led off the top of the second inning with a double to right field, Brady Roberts grounded out to Rhoades at third base and Zenner struck out Bobby Pierce. Aaron Wicker singled to right field to put runners on the corners, but Medin Milla grounded out to Rhoades to leave the runners stranded.

After striking out Jake Schwartz to lead off the top of the third inning, Zenner walked Ryan Fitzgerald before striking out Brenden Norberg and forcing Nick Santoro to groundout to Andy Davis at first base.

Zenner retired the Bulldogs 1-2-3 in the fourth inning, including two strikeouts.

After Zenner struck out Pierce to start the top of the fifth inning, Wicker singled to left field and Milla was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base, but Schwartz flied out to Schrodt in right field and Fitzgerald popped out to Cole Eshleman at second base.

Norberg popped out to Cole Eshleman and Santoro grounded out to Eshleman for the first two outs of the top of the sixth inning. Nick Albanese singled on a line drive to Walker in left field, but was tagged out at second base on a throw from Walker to Zenner.

After Fauth grounded out to lead off the seventh inning, Roberts singled on a line drive to center field before Pierce was hit by a pitch and Wicker drew a walk to load the bases for Elgin.

Roberts crossed home plate as Milla grounded into a fielder's choice, on which the shortstop Mandeville threw to Cole Eshleman to force Wicker out at second base.

Schwartz grounded out to Mandeville to end the game.

The win for the Dutchmasters followed a five-game losing streak, including a 5-3 loss to Elgin in game one along with four Eastern Illinois Baseball League games to start the 2018 summer season.

“We got a win. We played a much-better game. We had good pitching," Trent Eshleman said. "Now, they've just got to take that into league play next week and enjoy this game, be relaxed, execute and have fun.”

Davis took the loss in the mound for the Dutchmasters in game one, allowing three unearned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 4 1/3 innings.

Tyler Lavoie, Buckley's starting pitcher, allowed two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks through 2 2/3 innings.

Elgin loaded the bases in the top of the third inning, as Wicker drew a walk and Santoro and Albanese each singled, before Wicker scored on a Fauth groundout and Santoro crossed home plate on a passed ball to give Elgin a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs broke a 2-2 tie with three runs.

Wicker hit a leadoff single before stealing second base and advancing to third on an error. Santoro sent him home with a sacrifice fly to left field.

After Albanese reached base on an error, he scored on a Pierce single to center field. In the next at-bat, Norberg doubled to right field to send Pierce across home plate.

The Dutchmasters took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning as Walker hit a two-out single and Zenner reached base on an error before Miller lined a base hit to left field to send Walker across home plate.

Jay Eshleman led off the bottom of the third inning with a double to right field before crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly hit to center field by Schrodt to tie the game at 2-2.

Post drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth inning before Jay Eshleman singled to center field to send Post across home plate.

Eshleman advanced to second base on a Mandeville groundout and moved to third on a lineout by Schrodt. After Davis was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, however, the runners were left stranded as Walker grounded out to Santoro at third base.

After Miller hit a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning, Milla -- who earned the game-one win by allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings -- was replaced on the mound by Bennett Christiansen.

Christiansen -- who would pick up the save as he allowed no runs on no hits and one walk with three strikeouts -- struck out Luis Rodriguez for the second out. Post drew a walk before Cole Eshleman grounded out to end the inning.

Christiansen struck out Mandeville and Davis and forced Schrodt to pop out to the shortstop Wicker in the seventh inning to end the game.

Jay Eshleman and Mark Miller each hit 2-for-3 for the Dutchmasters in game one. In the second game, Walker and Rhoades each hit 2-for-3 while Post went 2-for-4.

Buckley will end the weekend on a three-game winning streak as the Champaign Dream forfeited this Sunday's EI League doubleheader due to not having enough players available. Several Dream players were on Parkland College's baseball team, which ended its season Friday with a loss in the NJCAA Division II World Series championship series in Enid, Oklahoma.

The Dutchmasters will travel to Paxton to take on the Swedes -- who swept the Dream via forfeit on Sunday, May 27 -- in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday, June 10.

“We're just going to have to take the two wins and then move on to next week," Trent Eshleman said. “I guess we'll take tomorrow off. Hopefully, we can keep some momentum going into our game against Paxton next week.”

Game 1

Elgin Bulldogs 5, Buckley Dutchmasters 3

ELG 002 030 0 -- 5 9 1

BUCK 011 010 0 -- 3 5 2

W -- Milla, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. L -- Andy Davis. S -- Bennett Christiansen, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, BB.

Elgin -- Wicker 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Santoro 2-3, RBI, R. Albanese 1-4, R. Fauth RBI. Pierce 3-3, RBI, R. Norberg 2-3, 2B, RBI.

Buckley -- Dylan Post R, 2 BB. Jay Eshleman 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Drew Schrodt RBI. Nathan Walker 1-3, R. Mark Miller 2-3, RBI.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 6, Elgin Bulldogs 1

ELG 000 000 1 -- 1 5 1

BUCK 000 033 x -- 6 9 0

W -- Andrew Zenner, 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Clark Hendricks, 2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, BB.

Elgin -- Albanese 1-3. Fauth 1-3, 2B. Roberts 1-3, R. Wicker 2-2.

Buckley -- Dylan Post 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Alex Mandeville 1-3, 2B, R. Drew Schrodt 1-3, R. Nathan Walker 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Mitch Rhoades 2-3, RBI, R. Cole Eshleman RBI. Mark Miller 1-3, RBI, R.