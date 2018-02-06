Twin County Royals defeat Robinson 6-2

CHARLESTON -- The Twin County Royals won 6-2 over Robinson in a Saturday tournament game in Charleston.

The Royals took a 4-0 lead with four runs in the fourth inning.

Keagan Busboom led off the inning with a double to center field and Aiden Johnson got on base via a bunt single before a line-drive double to center field hit by Gavin Spitz -- who hit 2-for-3 with a fifth-inning triple as well -- sent both runners across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Kendall Swanson singled to right field to send Spitz home. After Ty Graham drew a walk, Ephraim Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice and Cole Purvis reached base on an error, Graham crossed home plate on a balk.

In the fifth inning, Busboom reached base on an error and Aiden Johnson singled to left field before Busboom scored on another Robinson error.

Graham led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk. After advancing to second base on a defensive indifference and moving to third on a wild pitch, he crossed home plate on another balk.

Along with Spitz, Aiden Johnson also finished the game hitting 2-for-3.

On the mound, Busboom pitched a complete game, allowed two unearned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

In another game played Saturday, Twin County lost 6-3 to the Prairie Fire.

In the top of the third inning, Ashton Pope singled to center field and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. He crossed home plate as Keagan Busboom reached base on an error.

Aiden Johnson then doubled on a line drive to center field to send Busboom across home plate to give the Royals a 2-1 lead.

After Prairie Fire scored two runs of to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning and added three more runs to its lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Royals scored another run in the seventh.

Mason Uden hit a one-out single to center field and Pope reached base on an error before Griffin Johnson singled on a line drive to center field to send Uden across home plate.

At the plate, Swanson and Uden each hit 2-for-3.

On the mound, Gavin Spitz allowed six runs -- four earned -- on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks through five innings. Ashton Pope struck out one batter and walked two while allowing no runs on no hits through one inning.

Prairie Fire 6, Twin County Royals 3

TC 002 000 1 -- 3 8 2

PF 012 030 x -- 6 5 2

Twin County pitching -- Gavin Spitz, 5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Ashton Pope, IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 2 BB.

Prairie Fire pitching -- Staszak, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Eller, IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 K, BB. Hilligoss, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom R. Aiden Johnson 1-4, 2B, RBI. Gavin Spitz 1-3. Kendall Swanson 2-3, 2B. Mason Uden 2-3, R. Ashton Pope 1-3, R. Griffin Johnson 1-2, RBI.

Prairie Fire hitting -- Eller 1-2, 2B, RBI. Larson 2-2, R. Root R. Staszak 1-2, 2B, R. Brinkschroder 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Junge RBI. Otto R.

Twin County Royals 6, Robinson 2

ROB 000 002 0 -- 2 6 3

TC 000 411 x -- 6 6 3

W -- Keagan Busboom, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

Robinson -- Maxwell 2-3. Dickerson R. O'Neal 2-3, 2B, R. Lewis 1-3. Parker 1-3.

Twin County -- Keagan Busboom 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 2-3, R. Gavin Spitz 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kendall Swanson 1-3, RBI. Ty Graham 2 R, 2 BB.