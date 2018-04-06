Twin County Royals lose 11-8 to Charleston Redbirds

CHARLESTON -- The Twin County Royals lost 11-8 on Sunday to the Charleston Redbirds.

After the Redbirds took a 5-0 lead in the first inning, the Royals scored three runs in the second.

Ephraim Johnson singled before Cole Purvis reached base on an error to send Johnson across home plate. Mason Uden then doubled to left field to send Purvis home before Ashton Pope singled to center field to send Uden across home plate.

In the bottom of the third inning, Ephraim Johnson hit an infield single before stealing second and third base and scoring on an error to cut Twin County's deficit to 8-4.

The Royals scored two more runs in the fourth inning to cut their deficit to 9-6.

Pope walked before scoring on a single to left field hit by Keagan Busboom. In the next at-bat, Aiden Johnson singled to center field to send Busboom across home plate.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Ephraim Johnson reached base on an error and Purvis walked before both runners crossed home plate as Uden reached base on an error.

Busboom, Aiden Johnson and Kendall Swanson each hit 2-for-4 while Ephraim Johnson went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Royals.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson allowed nine runs -- eight earned -- on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout through 3 1/3 innings. Ashton Pope allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks with one strikeout with 2 2/3 innings.

Charleston Redbirds 11, Twin County Royals 8

CHA 503 111 -- 11 11 4

TC 031 220 -- 8 10 4

Charleston pitching -- Morrisey, 3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, K, BB. Sipes, 1.1 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, K, 3 BB. Applegate, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

Twin County pitching -- Aiden Johnson, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, K, 2 BB. Ashton Pope, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, K, 2 BB.

Charleston hitting -- Pruitt R. Hess 1-4. Applegate 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Morrisey 2-3, 3 R. Comstock 2-3, 2 R. Carter 1-3, 4 RBIs, R. Gobin 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Sipes RBI. Ross RBI.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 2-4, RBI, R. Aiden Johnson 2-4, RBI, R. Kendall Swanson 2-4. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, 3 R. Cole Purvis 2 R. Mason Uden 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ashton Pope 1-1, RBI, 2 BB.