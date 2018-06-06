Twin County Royals lose two to Tolono Spikes

Ephraim Johnson, right, of the Twin County Royals swipes second base during during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.

PAXTON -- The Twin County Royals lost two games in a Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.

The Royals lost 7-3 in game one after producing only three hits through the five-inning contest.

After the Spikes scored three runs in the top of the first inning, Twin County scored two runs of its own in the bottom of the first.

Ephraim Johnson reached base on an error with one out before scoring on a wild pitch. After Gavin Spitz hit a two-out single and Ty Graham walked, Cole Purvis sent Spitz home with a base hit to center field.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Keagan Busboom walked with one out before Aiden Johnson lined a single to center field to send Busboom across home plate.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson allowed six runs -- three earned -- on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts through two innings en route to taking the loss.

Spitz allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through one inning while Cole Purvis yielded one unearned run on no hits and two walks through one inning.

In a five-inning game two, the Spikes held the Royals to just one hit en route to a 9-1 victory.

Spitz doubled to lead off the second inning before advancing to third base on a Graham groundout and scoring on a passed ball.

On the mound, Ashton Pope took the loss as he allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on four hits and three walks with one strikeout through two innings.

Noah Steiner allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with two strikeouts through two innings while Graham yielded two earned runs on five hits and no walks with one strikeouts through one inning.

Game 1

Tolono Spikes 7, Twin County Royals 3

TS 330 01 -- 7 5 1

TC 200 01 -- 3 3 6

W -- Kimball, 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 9 K, 3 BB. L -- Aiden Johnson, 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 K, BB.

Tolono -- Kimball 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Hensch 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Knoll 1-3, R. Brachbill 1-2, R. D. Moore R.

Twin County -- Keagan Busboom R. Ephraim Johnson R. Aiden Johnson 1-3, RBI. Gavin Spitz 1-3, R. Cole Purvis 1-1, RBI.

Game 2

Tolono Spikes 9, Twin County Royals 1

TS 340 02 -- 9 9 0

TC 010 00 -- 1 1 1

W -- Hensch, 5 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Ashton Pope, 2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, K, 3 BB.

Tolono -- D. Moore RBI, R. Kimball 1-3, R. Hensch 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Knoll 1-2, 2B, RBI. Stigman 1-3, R. G. Moore 1-3. McDonald 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Cler 1-3, R. Langendorf 1-3, 3B, RBI, R.

Twin County -- Gavin Spitz 1-2, 2B, R.