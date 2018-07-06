Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team wins three to start 2018 season

GILMAN -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader on Wednesday against Iroquois West.

In a five-inning game two, Alex Barney pitched a one-hit shutout as the Indians won 2-0. He struck out 12 batters and walked one.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning as Nathan Daughenbaugh doubled on a fly ball to center field before scoring on an Ethan Garard line-drive base hit to center field.

In the top of the fifth inning, Levi Zbinden and Daughenbaugh each walked and Josh Nuss singled to center field to load the bases before Zbinden crossed home plate as Garard grounded into a fielder's choice.

In game one, Ben Jarboe tossed a two-hit shutout en route to the Indians' 6-0 victory. Jarboe struck out eight batter and walked five through the five-inning contest.

The Indians took a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Graham Eighner led off with a single to left field and advanced to second base on a Weston Cottrell sacrifice bunt before Dalton Busboom sent Eighner home with a single to right field.

After Daughenbaugh singled on a ground ball to center field, Drake Schrodt sent Zbinden home with another base hit to center field. In the next at-bat, Barney singled to right field to send Daughenbaugh and Schrodt across home plate.

In the third inning, Caleb Atwood hit a leadoff double to left field and Eighner singled to center field before Atwood crossed home plate as Dalton Busboom reached base on an error.

Jarboe singled to center field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Josh Nuss -- who ran as a courtesy runner for Jarboe -- advanced to third base on an Atwood groundout and scored on a passed ball.

The Indians finished game one with 10 hits as Schrodt, Jarboe and Eighner each hit 2-for-3.

On Tuesday, June 5, the Indians defeated Champaign Legion 11-1.

Ford-Iroquois scored five runs in the first inning.

Schrodt and Barney were each hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Jarboe doubled to center field to send Schrodt and Barney across home plate. After Atwood singled to left field, Eighner singled to left field to send Jarboe home and Cottrell doubled to left field to send Atwood across home plate.

After Busboom walked, Nuss scored as Tanner Sobkoviak grounded into a double play.

In the second inning, the Indians scored five more runs.

Jarboe led off with a single to left field, Atwood drew a walk and Eighner hit an infield single to load the bases with nobody out before Jarboe and Atwood scored as Cottrell reached base on an error.

Busboom hit a line-drive single to right field to send Nuss home before Sobkoviak singled to center field to send Cottrell across home plate.

Garard walked before Zbinden scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, Brett Giese singled to center field and Daughenbaugh and Atwood each walked to load the bases before Eighner drew a walk to send Giese home.

Jarboe and Eighner each finished the game hitting 2-for-3 as Ford-Iroquois produced nine hits.

On the mound, two Indians pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter.

Eighner was credited with the win as he allowed no runs on one hits and three walks with three strikeouts through three innings. Giese allowed one earned run on no hits and three walks while striking out three batters through two innings.

TUESDAY, June 5

JUNIOR LEGION

Ford-Iroquois Indians 11, Champaign 1

F-I 550 01 -- 11 9 0

CHA 000 01 -- 1 1 2

W -- Graham Eighner, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 BB. L -- Quinn Miller, 8 H, 10 R, 5 ER, K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt R. Brett Giese 1-1, R. Alex Barney R. Josh Nuss 2 R. Ben Jarboe 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Claeb Atwood 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Graham Eighner 2-3, 2 RBIs. Weston Cottrell 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Dalton Bsuboom 1-2, RBI. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-3, RBI. Levi Zbinden R.

Champaign -- Max Wallace R, 2 BB. Dylan Smith 1-2.

WEDNESDAY

JUNIOR LEGION

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois 6, Iroquois West 0

F-I 041 01 -- 6 10 1

IW 000 00 -- 0 2 1

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K, 5 BB. L -- Stone, 5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 2-3, RBI, R. Alex Barney 1-3, 2 RBIs. Ben Jarboe 2-3. Caleb Atwood 1-3, 2B, R. Graham Eighner 2-3, R. Dalton Busboom 1-2, 2 RBIs. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2, R. Levi Zbinden R. Josh Nuss R.

Iroquois West -- Tilstra 1-1. Harkins 1-2.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 2, Iroquois West 0

F-I 001 01 -- 2 6 0

IW 000 00 -- 0 1 0

W -- Alex Barney, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 12 K, BB. L -- Martinez, 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-1. Josh Nuss 1-3. Ethan Garard 1-3, 2 RBIs. Weston Cottrell 1-3. Alex Barney 1-3. Brett Giese 1-2. Levi Zbinden R. Graham Eighner R.

Iroquois West -- McMillan 1-2.