Twin County Royals lose 14-4 to Danville Speakers

DANVILLE -- The Twin County Royals lost 14-4 to the Danville Speakers in a six-inning game played Thursday.

At the plate, the Royals produced nine hits as Cole Purvis hit 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Griffin Johnson went 2-for-3.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson allowed three runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk with one strikeout through two innings. Gavin Spitz yielded 10 runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters through 1 1/3 innings.

Cole Purvis allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks with one strikeout through two-thirds of an inning while Ashton Pope yielded no runs on no hits and two walks with one strikeout through one inning.

In the top of the first inning, Keagan Busboom hit a leadoff single before scoring on an Aiden Johnson sacrifice fly to center field.

After the Speakers scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Royals tied the game with a run in the top of the second.

Purvis singled with one out before stealing second base, advancing to third on an Ashton Pope groundout and scoring on an error.

Twin County took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.

Ephraim johnson singled and Aiden Johnson drew a walk with two outs before Spitz singled on a line drive to center field to send both baserunners across home plate.

The Speakers tied the game with a run scored in the bottom of the third inning before scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning.

Danville Speakers 14, Twin County Royals 4

TC 112 000 -- 4 9 7

DS 211 (10)0x -- 14 12 2

Twin County pitching -- Aiden Johnson, 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, ER, K, BB. Gavin Spitz, 1.1 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Cole Purvis, 0.2 IP, 3 H, ER, K, 0 BB. Ashton Pope, IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 2 BB.

Danville pitching -- Miller, 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, K, 2 BB. Elson, IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, BB. Nelson, 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, R. Ephraim Johnson 1-3, R. Aiden Johnson 1-1, RBI, R. Gavin Spitz 1-2, 2 RBIs. Cole Purvis 3-3, R. Griffin Johnson 2-3.

Danville hitting -- Hockman 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Knapp 2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Hobick 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Elson 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs. Ireland 1-3, 2B, R. Young 1-3, R. Haurez 1-3, RBI, R. Meeker 2 R, 2 BB. Nelson RBI, R. Gerling 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Stanford R, 2 BB.