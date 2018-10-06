Twin County Royals split doubleheader with Monticello Sages

DELAND -- The Twin County Royals split a doubleheader with the Monticello Sages on Saturday.

In game one, the Royals won 7-5.

The Royals produced 11 hits at the plate as Brayden Bruens went 2-for-2, Cole Purvis hit 2-for-3 and Gavin Spitz and Ty Graham each hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Spitz allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters through 3 1/3 innings pitched. Purvis allowed one earned run on no hits and four walks with two strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings.

Twin County scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Purvis hit a two-out single to right field and Ashton Pope walked before Griffin Johnson singled to right field to send Purvis and Pope across home plate.

After the Sages scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to reclaim the lead, the Royals tallied five runs in the top of the fifth to claim a 7-4 advantage.

Ephraim Johnson hit a leadoff infield singled and advanced to second base on an Aiden Johnson groundout before Spitz singled to right field to send Ephraim Johnson across home plate.

After Graham singled to left field and Purvis hit an infield single to load the bases, Pope walked to send Spitz home for the tying run.

With two outs, Bruens doubled to center field to send Aiden Johnson and Purvis home before Pope crossed home plate on a Keagan Busboom single to center field.

In game two, the Royals lost 10-9.

Twin County scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead.

Bruens and Ephraim Johnson each walked and Busboom singled to left field to load the bases before Aiden Johnson and Spitz each drew a walk and Graham was hit by a pitch to send a runner across home plate.

Purvis then hit an infield single to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

With two outs, Bruens singled to center field to send Spitz and Purvis home before Busboom singled to center field to send Griffin Johnson across home plate.

The Royals scored two runs in the fourth inning.

Spitz walked and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Graham before Purvis singled to right field to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

After Pope, Griffin Johnson and Bruens each walked to load the bases with two outs, Busboom singled to center field to send Pope across home plate.

The Royals produced nine hits as Busboom hit 4-for-5 and Purvis went 2-for-5.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts through three innings.

Pope allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout through one inning while Graham yielded two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout through 2 2/3 innings.

Game 1

Twin County Royals 7, Monticello Sages 5

TC 000 250 -- 7 11 4

MON 011 210 -- 5 5 0

Twin County pitching -- Gavin Spitz, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Cole Purvis, 2.2 IP, 0 H, ER, 2 K, 4 BB.

Monticello pitching -- Lovenguth, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 BB. Mitze, 2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, K, 2 BB. Carroll, IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, RBI. Ephraim Johnson 1-4, R. Aiden Johnson R. Gavin Spitz 2-4, RBI, R. Ty Graham 2-4. Cole Purvis 2-3, 2 R. Ashton Pope 2 R, 3 BB. Griffin Johnson 1-3, 2 RBIs. Brayden Bruens 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs.

Monticello hitting -- Sprinkle 1-3, 2B, RBI. Peake 1-4, R. Chupp R, 2 BB. Mitze R. Hogan 1-1, R. Carroll 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Bailey 1-3, 2B. Lovenguth R.

Game 2

Monticello Sages 10, Twin County Royals 9

TC 000 207 0 -- 9 9 4

MON 211 400 2 -- 10 11 4

Twin County pitching -- Aiden Johnson, 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, BB. Ashton Pope, IP, 3 H, 4 ER, K, 4 BB. Ty Graham, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K, 3 BB.

Monticello pitching -- Carroll, 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. Bailey, IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Chupp, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 2 BB. Hogan, IP, 4 H, 7 ER, K, 6 BB. Foran, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 4-5, 2 RBIs, R. Ephraim Johnson R, 2 BB. Aiden Johnson 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Gavin Spitz RBI, R, 3 BB. Ty Graham 1-2, RBI. Cole Purvis 2-5, 2 RBIs, R. Ashton Pope R. Griffin Johnson R. Brayden Bruens 1-2, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB.

Monticello hitting -- Foran 3-4, 3 R. Sprinkle 2-4, RBI, R. Peake 1-5, RBI, R. Chupp 1-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 BB. Mitze 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Carroll 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Bailey 3 BB.