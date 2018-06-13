Falcons 14U baseball defeats El Paso 11-5

GIBSON CITY -- The Falcons age 14-and-under baseball team won 11-5 Wednesday over El Paso.

The Falcons scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

After Robbie Burdette drew a walk, Markus Miguel sent him home for the tying run with a double to left field. In the next at-bat, Ty Harden hit a line-drive double to right field.

In the bottom of the second inning, Conner Engel and Wyatt Schlickman each walked before Braylen Kean singled on a line drive to left field to send Engel across home plate.

The Falcons scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Harden walked and stole second and third base before crossing home plate on a Kellen DeSchepper groundout. After Engel singled to center field and Parker Snyder drew a walk, Engel stole third base and scored the tying run on a steal of home plate.

The Falcons then scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead.

Kean led off the inning with a double to left field and Noah Pickett drew a walk before Kallen Robertson singled to send Kean home for the go-ahead run. Pickett then crossed home plate on a Logan Benningfield groundout.

Robbie Burdette and Miguel each drew a walk to load the bases before Harden hit a grand-slam home run to center field.

Kean and Harden each finished the game hitting 2-for-2 as the Falcons produced seven hits at the plate.

On the mound, Engel allowed three earned runs on five hits on three walks with three strikeouts through three innings. Harden struck out five batters and walked three while allowing two earned runs on one hit through two innings.

Falcons 14U 11, El Paso 5

EP 102 20 -- 5 6 0

FAL 210 26 -- 11 7 0

Falcons pitching -- Conner Engel, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Ty Harden, 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

Falcons hitting -- Kallen Robertson 1-3, RBI. Logan Benningfield RBI. Robbie Burdette 2 R, 2 BB. Markus Miguel 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ty Harden 2-2, 2B, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Kellen DeSchepper RBI. Conner Engel 1-1, 2 R. Braylen Kean 2-2, 2B, RBI, R. Noah Pickett R.