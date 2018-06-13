Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion loses 7-5 to Urbana

Graham Eighner of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team pitches during Wednesday’s game against Urbana.

PAXTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team lost 7-5 to Urbana on Wednesday.

The Indians scored a run to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning as Drake Schrodt walked and Alex Barney singled to center field before Ben Jarboe sent Schrodt home with a base hit to center field.

After Urbana took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third inning, Ford-Iroquois tallied a run in the bottom of the third.

Schrodt singled to center field with one out before Jarboe hit a two-out fly ball to right field and reached base on an error, resulting in Schrodt crossing home plate.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Indians scored two runs to cut their deficit to 7-4.

Dalton Busboom walked, Braden Roesch singled to left field and Weston Cottrell was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Brett Giese grounded into a fielder's choice to send Busboom across home plate. Levi Zbinden then scored on a balk.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jarboe doubled to center field and advanced to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a Busboom groundout.

The Indians produced five hits as Jarboe hit 2-for-4.

On the mound, Graham Eighner took the loss on the mound as he allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and six walks with two strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings pitched.

Roesch allowed four runs -- two earned -- on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts through 1 1/3 innings while Nathan Daughenbaugh allowed no runs on no hits and one walk through three innings.

JUNIOR LEGION

Urbana 7, Ford-Iroquois Indians 5

URB 102 400 0 -- 7 5 1

F-I 101 210 0 -- 5 5 4

L -- Graham Eighner, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 6 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (3-1) -- Drake Schrodt 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Alex Barney 1-3. Ben Jarboe 2-4, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom RBI, R. Braden Roesch 1-1. Brett Giese RBI. Levi Zbinden R.

FORD-IROQUOIS JUNIOR LEGION SEASON STATS

As of June 13

Batting average

Name Avg./AB

Ben Jarboe .600/10

Graham Eighner .571/7

Braden Roesch .500/2

Drake Schrodt .500/6

Nathan Daughenbaugh .500/4

Brett Giese .333/6

Dalton Busboom .333/6

Tanner Sobkoviak .333/6

Alex Barney .273/11

Caleb Atwood .250/8

Ethan Garard .200/5

Josh Nuss .200/5

Weston Cottrell .200/10

TEAM .337/92

On-base percentage

Name OBP/PA

Levi Zbinden 1.000/1

Drake Schrodt .700/10

Braden Roesch .667/3

Nathan Daughenbaugh .667/6

Graham Eighner .625/8

Ben Jarboe .600/10

Dalton Busboom .500/8

Caleb Atwood .400/10

Alex Barney .333/12

Brett Giese .333/6

Ethan Garard .333/6

Tanner Sobkoviak .333/6

Weston Cottrell .333/13

Josh Nuss .200/5

TEAM .440/110

Doubles

Name 2Bs

Ben Jarboe 2

Alex Barney 1

Caleb Atwood 1

Nathan Daughenbaugh 1

Tanner Sobkoviak 1

Weston Cottrell 1

TEAM 7

Runs batted in

Name RBIs

Dalton Busboom 4

Ben Jarboe 3

Alex Barney 2

Ethan Garard 2

Graham Eighner 2

Tanner Sobkoviak 2

Brett Giese 1

Drake Schrodt 1

Weston Cottrell 1

TEAM 18

Runs scored

Name Rs

Drake Schrodt 4

Levi Zbinden 4

Ben Jarboe 3

Caleb Atwood 3

Josh Nuss 3

Graham Eighner 2

Alex Barney 1

Brett Giese 1

Dalton Busboom 1

Nathan Daughenbaugh 1

Weston Cottrell 1

TEAM 24

Stolen bases

Name SBs

Drake Schrodt 3

Brett Giese 1

Gavin Coplea 1

Graham Eighner 1

TEAM 6

Earned-run average

Name ERA/IP

Alex Barney 0.00/5

Ben Jarboe 0.00/5

Nathan Daughenbaugh 0.00/3

Graham Eighner 2.47/5.2

Brett Giese 3.5/2

Braden Roesch 10.5/1.1

TEAM 1.59/22

Pitching wins

Name W-L

Alex Barney 1-0

Ben Jarboe 1-0

Graham Eighner 1-1

TEAM 3-1

Strikeouts

Name Ks

Alex Barney 12

Ben Jarboe 8

Graham Eighner 5

Brett Giese 3

Braden Roesch 2

TEAM 30