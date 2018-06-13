Twin County Royals lose two to Champaign Dream-Flowers

Aiden Johnson, left, of the Twin County Royals swipes second base during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.

PAXTON -- The Twin County Royals lost 8-4 in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader to the Champaign Dream-Flowers.

The Royals scored all four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Keagan Busboom led off the inning with a walk before Gavin Spitz singled to send Busboom home. After Kendall Swanson and Ty Graham each drew a walk to load the bases, Cole Purvis walked to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Mason Uden singled to right field to send Swanson and Graham across home plate to tie the game.

The Dream-Flowers then scored one run in the second inning to take the lead before adding two more runs in the third and one more in the fourth.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson allowed four runs -- three earned -- on three hits and two walks through one inning.

Kendall Swanson yielded three earned runs on one hit and four walks through two inning while Ty Graham allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk through one inning.

In game one, the Royals produced three hits -- one each by Aiden Johnson, Ephraim Johnson and Cole Purvis -- en route to a 7-0 loss.

On the mound, Gavin Spitz allowed four runs -- three earned -- on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts through three innings while Cole Purvis allowed three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and one walk with one strikeout through two innings.

Game 1

Champaign Dream-Flowers 7, Twin County Royals 0

CHA 004 21 -- 7 5 0

TC 000 00 -- 0 3 2

Champaign pitching -- Leonard, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, 2 BB. Powell, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.

Twin County pitching -- Gavin Spitz, 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Cole Purvis, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, BB.

Champaign hitting -- Powell 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB. Leonard 1-2. Tiernan R. Bender 2-2, 2 R. Hatfield 1-1, 2 RBIs, R. Price R. Kiser RBI, R.

Twin County hitting -- Aiden Johnson 1-1. Ephraim Johnson 1-2. Cole Purvis 1-2.

Game 2

Champaign Dream-Flowers 8, Twin County Royals 4

CHA 412 1 -- 8 6 0

TC 400 x -- 4 2 3

Champaign pitching -- Kiser, IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Taber, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 4 BB. Hatfield, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Twin County pitching -- Aiden Johnson, IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Kendall Swanson, 2 IP, H, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Ty Graham, IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, BB.

Champaign hitting -- Funk 1-3, R. Powell R. Taber 1-2, R. Brown 2-2, R. Stonecipher RBI, R. Leonard R. Tiernan 2 BB. Hatfield 1-1, 2B, 2 R. Kiser 1-1, R.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom R, 2 BB. Aiden Johnson R. Gavin Spitz 1-1, RBI. Kendall Swanson R. Ty Graham R. Cole Purvis RBI. Mason Uden 1-1, 2 RBIs. Ashton Pope 2 BB.