EI League roundup: Buckley Dutchmasters split doubleheader with Royal Giants

BUCKLEY -- The Buckley Dutchmasters split an Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader with the Royal Giants on Sunday.

The Dutchmasters defeated the Giants 4-3 in game two.

Andrew Zenner pitched a complete game on the mound for Buckley, allowing three runs -- one earned -- on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters through seven innings.

At the plate, Dylan Post (1-for-3) drove in two runs while Jake Stewart (1-for-2) tripled and scored two runs and Drew Schrodt (1-for-3) and Nathan Walker (1-for-3) each tallied a run as well.

The Dutchmasters rallied from a 3-2 deficit with two runs scored in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Drew Schrodt led off the inning with a single to right field and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Jay Eshleman. After Walker singled to right field and Evan Regez drew a walk to load the bases, Stewart hit a pop fly and reached on an error that allowed Schrodt and Walker to cross home plate for the tying and go-ahead runs, respectively.

The Dutchmasters tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning as Stewart led off with a three-bagger to center field before crossing home plate on a Post sacrifice fly ball to right field.

After Royal scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, including an RBI single by Nick Hutchinson, Buckey tallied a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Stewart was hit by a pitch with two outs before advancing to third base via two passed balls and crossing home plate on a single to left field hit by Post.

In game one, Buckley lost 13-6.

Josh Krumwiede hit 3-for-6 with three RBIs while Jay Eshleman went 3-for-5 with a run scored as the Dutchmasters produced 11 hits at the plate.

On the mound, Kyle Pool allowed six runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and two walks through six innings. Andy Davis yielded seven runs -- one earned -- on five hits and two walks through three innings.

Stewart singled on a line drive to right field to lead off the bottom of the first inning before Krumwiede lined a base hit to right field to send Stewart home from second base, tying the game at 1-1.

The Giants scored three runs in the top of the second inning -- two on a double to left field by Cody Flowers and another on a base hit to center field hit by Hutchinson -- to take a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Royal added five more runs to its lead, including RBI singles by Roberto Gonzalez, Jake Cribbett and Nick Meredith.

After the Giants scored another run in the top of the eighth inning, Buckley tallied four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Quentin Hatfill reached base on an error and Regez and Stewart each drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Post walked to send Hantfill home. In the next at-bat, Krumwiede singled to left field to send Regez and Stewart across home plate.

After Schrodt drew a walk, Alex Mandeville was hit by a pitch to send Post home.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jay Eshleman lined a base hit to center field and Regez singled to right field before Eshleman crossed home plate on a Post groundout.

The Dutchmasters will travel to face Gifford-Flatville in a 1 p.m. league doubleheader next Sunday.

SUNDAY

Game 1

Royal Giants 13, Buckley Dutchmasters 6

ROY 130 000 513 -- 13 12 1

BUCK 100 000 041 -- 6 11 6

W -- Carver, 7.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 8 BB. L -- Kyle Pool, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Royal -- Flowers 3-6, 2B, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Hutchinson 1-6, RBI, R. Hoveln 2 RBIs. Gonzalez 2-5, RBI, R. Wolken 2 R. Cribbett 3-5, 2 RBIs. Meredith 1-5, RBI, R. Carr RBI, 2 R. Glad 2-4, 2 R.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 1-4, 2 R, 2 BB. Dylan Post 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Josh Krumwiede 3-6, 3 RBIs. Drew Schrodt 1-2. Alex Mandeville RBI. Nathan Walker 1-5. Quentin Hatfill R. Jay Eshleman 3-5, R. Evan Regez 1-4, R.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 4, Royal Giants 3

ROY 100 020 0 -- 3 8 2

BUCK 100 012 x -- 4 5 1

W -- Andrew Zenner, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- Emmke, 5 H, 4 R, ER, 8 K, 3 BB.

Royal -- Hutchinson 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Hoveln 3-4. Gonzalez RBI. Wolken 1-3, 2B. Carver 2-3. Morris R.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 1-2, 3B, 2 R. Dylan Post 1-3, 2 RBIs. Drew Schrodt 1-3, R. Nathan Walker 1-3, R. Evan Regez 1-2.

Game 1

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 6, Paxton Swedes 5

PAX 010 000 040 00 -- 5 6 0

GF 014 000 000 01 -- 6 11 1

L -- Jake Hensgen, 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Paxton -- Curtis Norman R. Tanner Regez 3-5, 2B, RBI. Marshall Thompson R. Tristan Wolfe R. Cooper Johnson 2-4, RBI. Cam Robinson 1-4, RBI, R.

Game 2

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 4, Paxton Swedes 3

PAX 000 010 20 -- 3 7 1

GF 110 010 01 -- 4 10 2

L -- Cam Robinson, 1.1 IP, 3 H, ER, K, BB.

Paxton -- Alan Paul 1-4, 2B, R. Jacob Bender R. Curtis Norman 1-3, RBI. Tanner Regez 2-4. Tristan Wolfe 1-3, RBI, R. Cooper Johnson 1-3, 2B. Cam Robinson 1-4.

SATURDAY

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 5, Paxton Swedes 0

BUCK 001 001 3 -- 5 8 3

PAX 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2

W -- Jim Brandt, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K, BB. L -- Charlie Due, 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, 4 BB.

Buckley -- Dylan Post 1-3. Evan Regez 1-3, RBI. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, R. Drew Schrodt R. Nathan Walker 2-4, R. Quentin Hatfill 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Mark Miller R. Cole Eshleman 1-3, 2B, R. Mitch Rhoades 1-3.

Paxton -- Curtis Norman 1-3. Tristan Wolfe 1-3. Tanner Regez 1-2.

Game 2

Paxton Swedes 9, Buckley Dutchmasters 3

BUCK 100 002 0 -- 3 5 3

PAX 003 051 x -- 9 10 0

W -- Marshall Thompson, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Austin Mendell, 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB.

Buckley -- Dylan Post 1-2, R. Josh Krumwiede 1-2, RBI, R. Quentin Hatfill 2-3, R. Cole Eshleman 1-3, RBI.

Paxton -- Mark Prina 1-4, R. Curtis Norman 2-4, 3 R. Hunter Phelps 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Thompson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Tanner Regez R. Cooper Johnson 1-2, R. Jacob Whitehead RBI, R. Joe Bagger 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs.

BUCKLEY DUTCHMASTERS SEASON STATS

Batting average

Name Avg./AB

Dylan Post .360/25

Nathan Walker .348/23

Josh Krumwiede .345/29

Mark Miller .333/9

Mitch Rhoades .333/18

Rob Winnicki .286/7

Evan Regez .261/23

Jay Eshleman .240/25

Quentin Hatfill .238/21

Jake Stewart .231/13

Andrew Zenner .200/5

Drew Schrodt .160/25

Andy Davis .154/13

Cole Eshleman .136/22

Alex Mandeville .083/12

TEAM .238/290

On-base percentage

Name OBP/PA

Dylan Post .485/34

Jake Stewart .474/19

Josh Krumwiede .394/33

Evan Regez .393/30

Nathan Walker .375/24

Rob Winnicki .375/8

Mitch Rhoades .368/19

Mark Miller .333/9

Jay Eshleman .321/29

Andy Davis .313/16

Quentin Hatfill .304/23

Dalton Coplea .273/11

Alex Mandeville .267/15

Drew Schrodt .267/30

Cole Eshleman .208/24

Andrew Zenner .200/5

Ryne Scheiwe .125/8

TEAM .337/342

Triples

Name 3Bs

Dylan Post 3

Jake Stewart 1

TEAM 4

Doubles

Name 2Bs

Josh Krumwiede 2

Nathan Walker 2

Alex Mandeville 1

Andy Davis 1

Cole Eshleman 1

Jay Eshleman 1

Mitch Rhoades 1

Quentin Hatfill 1

TEAM 10

Runs batted in

Name RBIs

Dylan Post 7

Josh Krumwiede 6

Quentin Hatfill 4

Cole Eshleman 2

Drew Schrodt 2

Evan Regez 2

Jay Eshleman 2

Mark Miller 2

Mitch Rhoades 2

Alex Mandeville 1

Rob Winnicki 1

TEAM 31

Runs scored

Name Rs

Drew Schrodt 5

Nathan Walker 5

Dylan Post 4

Jake Stewart 4

Evan Regez 3

Josh Krumwiede 3

Alex Mandeville 2

Cole Eshleman 2

Dalton Coplea 2

Jay Eshleman 2

Mark Miller 2

Quentin Hatfill 2

Andy Davis 1

Mitch Rhoades 1

TEAM 40

Stolen bases

Name SBs

Dylan Post 3

Nathan Walker 2

Drew Schrodt 1

Evan Regez 1

Mark Miller 1

Mitch Rhoades 1

Ryne Scheiwe 1

TEAM 10

Earned-run average

Name ERA/IP

Andy Davis 0.93/9.2

Andrew Zenner 2.25/20

Jim Brandt 2.45/11

Kyle Pool 4.26/19

Mitch Rhoades 4.5/2

Austin Mendell 5.19/8.2

Tyler Lavoie 6.75/2.2

TEAM 2.95/73

Pitching wins

Name W-L

Andrew Zenner 1-1

Jim Brandt 1-1

TEAM 2-7

Strikeouts

Name Ks

Andrew Zenner 16

Jim Brandt 13

Andy Davis 9

Austin Mendell 7

Kyle Pool 7

Tyler Lavoie 6

Mitch Rhoades 1

TEAM 59

PAXTON SWEDES SEASON STATS

Batting average

Name Avg./AB

Zak Hartleib .667/3

Hunter Phelps .533/15

Curtis Norman .407/27

Colin Sullivan .400/10

Joe Bagger .375/8

Cooper Johnson .333/15

Tanner Regez .300/20

Cam Robinson .250/8

Tristan Wolfe .200/30

Dalton Webber .200/10

Mark Miller .167/12

Mark Prina .143/14

Charlie Due .143/7

Alan Paul .133/15

Marshall Thompson .125/16

Stohne Stetler .062/16

TEAM .236/250

On-base percentage

Name OBP/PA

Zak Hartlieb .857/7

Curtis Norman .543/35

Hunter Phelps .533/15

Colin Sullivan .455/11

Dalton Webber .429/14

Cooper Johnson .412/18

Tanner Regez .391/23

Joe Bagger .375/8

Mark Prina .368/19

Jacob Bender .353/17

Alan Paul .350/20

Charlie Due .333/9

Cam Robinson .333/9

Mark Miller .286/14

Tristan Wolfe .226/31

Marshall Thompson .222/18

Peyton McClure .111/9

Stohne Stetler .062/16

TEAM .357/298

Doubles

Name 2Bs

Hunter Phelps 3

Curtis Norman 1

Cooper Johnson 1

Tanner Regez 1

Joe Bagger 1

Alan Paul 1

Marshall Thompson 1

Stohne Stetler 1

TEAM 10

Runs batted in

Name RBIs

Curtis Norman 5

Hunter Phelps 5

Tristan Wolfe 5

Joe Bagger 4

Alan Paul 3

Colin Sullivan 2

Marshall Thompson 2

Jacob Bender 1

Charlie Due 1

Zak Hartleib 1

Cooper Johnson 1

Tanner Regez 1

Cam Robinson 1

Stohne Stetler 1

TEAM 33

Runs scored

Name Rs

Curtis Norman 7

Tristan Wolfe 6

Jacob Bender 5

Hunter Phelps 4

Mark Prina 4

Marshall Thompson 3

Joe Bagger 2

Cooper Johnson 2

Mark Miller 2

Alan Paul 2

Tanner Regez 2

Colin Sullivan 2

Dalton Webber 2

Charlie Due 1

Zak Hartleib 1

Peyton McClure 1

Cam Robinson 1

TEAM 47

Stolen bases

Name SBs

Zak Hartleib 1

TEAM 1

Earned-run average

Name ERA/IP

Mark Miller 0.00/1.1

Mark Prina 0.00/1

Marshall Thompson 1.29/7

Cam Robinson 1.93/4.2

Jake Hensgen 2.7/6.2

Dalton Webber 3.86/2.1

Colin Sullivan 4.43/20.1

Charlie Due 5.4/8.1

Cooper Hake 5.62/8

Curtis Norman 27.0/2

TEAM 4.52/61.2.

Pitching wins

Name W-L

Marshall Thompson 1-0

Colin Sullivan 1-1

TEAM 2-6

Strikeouts

Name Ks

Cooper Hake 10

Jake Hensgen 9

Cam Robinson 9

Colin Sullivan 7

Marshall Thompson 7

Charlie Due 2

Curtis Norman 1

TEAM 45