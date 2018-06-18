Falcons 14U baseball defeats Lex in game one of doubleheader

GIBSON CITY -- The Falcons age 14-and-under baseball team won 14-3 Saturday over Lex.

The Falcons finished the game with 17 hits as the plate as Markus Miguel hit 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored, Braylen Kean hit 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Conner Engel went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored and Logan Benningfield hit 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

On the mound, Ty Harden allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and five walks with six strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings while Engel yielded one earned run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings.

The Falcons started the game with five runs in the first inning.

Engel doubled with one out to right field and Kellen DeSchepper hit an infield single before both baserunners crossed home plate on a Miguel double to right field.

In the next at-bat, Harden doubled to right field to send Miguel home. Kean then singled to send Harden across home plate before scoring on an error.

In the second inning, the Falcons scored five more runs.

Benningfield doubled to left field and Nick Giroux singled before DeSchepper singled to send Benningfield home. Miguel then singled to send Giroux and DeSchepper across home plate.

After Harden and Kean each singled, Kellan Robertson doubled to left field to send Miguel and Harden across home plate.

With two outs in the third inning, Miguel hit a solo home run to center field.

The Falcons scored three more runs in the fourth inning.

Kean led off with a double to center field and Caleb Ard walked before Benningfield sent both runners home with a triple to left field. Benningfield scored on a Giroux groundout.

Game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Lex ended in an 8-8 tie.

The Falcons produced six hits, including a 2-for-2 performance from Benningfield, who drove in four runs and scored another.

On the mound, Kean allowed four earned runs on five hits and five walks with two strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings while Benningfield yielded four earned runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout through 2 2/3 innings.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Falcons scored two runs to tie the game at 2-2.

Benningfield and Ard each drew a walk before Benningfield scored on a steal of home plate. Robertson hit a single to center field before Ard crossed home plate on a Robbie Burdette groundout.

The Falcons scored three more runs in the second inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Kean led off with a double to right field and Harden walked before Engel grounded out to send Kean across home plate. Miguel drew a walk before Benningfield lined a base hit to left field to send Harden and Miguel home.

In the fourth inning, the Falcons (5-2-1) tallied three more runs to extend their 5-4 lead to 8-4.

Engel and Miguel each hit a two-out infield single before Engel scored on an error.

After DeSchepper walked, Benningfield hit a single to left field to send Miguel and DeSchepper across home plate.

Game 1

Falcons 14U 14, Lex 3

LEX 002 10 -- 3 4 1

FAL 551 3x -- 14 17 2

Falcons 14U pitching -- Ty Harden, 2.1 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, 5 BB. Conner Engel, 2.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Falcons 14U hitting -- Nick Giroux 1-4, RBI, R. Conner Engel 3-4, 2 2B, R. Kellen DeSchepper 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Markus Miguel 3-3, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 3 R. Ty Harden 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Braylen Kean 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Caleb Ard R. Kallen Robertson 1-3, 2B. Logan Benningfield 2-2, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R.

Game 2

Falcons 14U 8, Lex 8

LEX 211 04 -- 8 12 1

FAL 230 30 -- 8 6 2

Falcons 14U pitching -- Braylen Kean, 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Logan Benningfield, 2.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, K, 2 BB.

Falcons 14U hitting -- Logan Benningfield 2-2, 4 RBIs, R. Caleb Ard R, 2 BB. Kallen Robertson 1-2. Robbie Burdette RBI. Braylen Kean 1-3, R. Ty Harden R. Conner Engel 1-2, RBI, R. Markus Miguel 1-1, 2 R. Kellen DeSchepper R.