Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion improves to 6-1 with wins over Rantoul, Eureka

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois indians swept a doubleheader Friday against Rantoul.

In game one, Ford-Iroquois defeated Rantoul 12-2.

Ben Jarboe pitched a two-hitter through a five-inning complete game for the Indians, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and six walks while striking out five batters through five innings.

At the plate, Brett Giese hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Josh Nuss hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Coplea went 2-for-2 with a run scored.

In the second inning, Ford-Iroquois scored seven runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Nuss walked, Coplea hit an infield single and Daniel Jones drew another walk to load the bases before Graham Eighner, Jarboe and Caleb Atwood were each hit by a pitch to drive in a run.

Giese then singled to right field to send Eighner and Braden Roesch across home plate.

Weston Cottrell walked before Atwood crossed home plate via a walk drawn by Nathan Daughenbaugh. Nuss then singled to send Giese home.

In the third inning, the Indians added three runs to their lead.

Eighner reached base on an error before Jarboe hit into a fielder's choice. After his courtesy runner, Roesch, stole second and third base, he scored as Giese reached base on a dropped third strike.

After Cottrell drew a walk, Daughenbaugh singled to right field to send Giese and Cottrell across home plate.

In the fourth inning, Eighner hit a leadoff single, Atwood walked and Giese singled to load the bases with one out before Eighner and Atwood crossed home plate as Cottrell reached base on an error.

In game two, Ford-Iroquois won 5-4.

The Indians produced five hits as Gavin Coplea hit 2-for-2 with two walks and Daniel Jones hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

In the second inning, Brett Giese singled to left field -- but would be caught stealing third base -- and Weston Cottrell reached base on a bunt, Braden Roesch is hit by a pitch and Coplea hit an infield single to load the bases before Jones singled to center field to send Cottrell and Roesch across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Graham Eighner reached base on a dropped third strike as Coplea and Jones each crossed home plate in the sequence to extend Ford-Iroquois' lead to 4-0.

In the fourth inning, Coplea hit a one-out single to left field, stole second base and reached third on an error before scoring as Jones bunted and reached base on an error.

On the mound, Alex Barney picked up the win as he allowed four runs -- one earned -- on five hits and three walks while striking out nine batters through 4 2/3 innings.

Brett Giese picked up the save as he allowed no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and two walks through one-third of an inning.

SUNDAY

The Indians won 12-2 Sunday in a nine-inning game over Eureka.

Daniel Jones hit 4-for-5 with an RBI and five runs scored for Ford-Iroquois (6-1), which produced 17 hits at the plate. Ben Jarboe hit 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Dalton Busboom hit 3-for-5 and Gavin Coplea went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

On the mound, Braden Roesch picked up the win as he allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts through seven innings. Nathan Daughenbaugh allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with two strikeouts through two innings.

In the third inning, Jones hit a one-out triple to center field before scoring on a wild pitch. Jarboe doubled to left field with two outs and Busboom singled before Jarboe reached base on an error.

The Indians scored two more runs in the fifth inning.

Jones and Eighner were each hit by a pitch before Jarboe singled to left field to send Jones across home plate. Busboom singled before scoring on a wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, Jones hit a two-out single to left field and stole second base before Eighner singled to left field to send Jones across home plate.

Coplea hit a one-out triple to right field in the seventh inning before scoring on a sacrifice fly hit to center field by Daughenbaugh.

Ford-Iroquois scored four runs in the eighth inning.

Jones hit a one-out single to right field before scoring on a two-out base hit by Jarboe to center field.

Busboom singled before Coplea tripled to center field to send Jarboe and Cottrell home.

Daughenbaugh walked before Josh Nuss doubled to left field to send Coplea across home plate.

Ty Drach was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth inning before Jones doubled to center field to send him across home plate. With two outs, Busboom was hit by a pitch before Coplea singled to right field to send Jones across home plate.

FRIDAY

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 12, Rantoul 2

RAN 100 01 -- 2 2 2

F-I 073 2x -- 12 9 1

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 5 K, 6 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-3, R. Graham Eighner 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Ben Jarboe RBI. Caleb Atwood RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Brett Giese 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Weston Cottrell 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3, 3 RBIs. Josh Nuss 2-3, RBI, R. Gavin Coplea 2-2, R. Braden Roesch 2 R.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 5, Rantoul 4

RAN 003 01 -- 4 5 3

F-I 040 1x -- 5 5 3

W -- Alex Barney, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, ER, 9 K, 3 BB. S -- Brett Giese, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Graham Eighner RBI. Brett Giese 1-1. Weston Cottrell 1-2, R. Braden Roesch R. Gavin Coplea 2-2, 2 R.

SUNDAY

Ford-Iroquois Indians 12, Eureka 2

F-I 002 021 142 -- 12 17 1

EUR 000 000 200 -- 2 5 4

W -- Braden Roesch, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 9 K, 2 BB. L -- Guevens, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 0 BB.

Eureka -- Peterson 1-2. White 1-4, R. Carlson 1-3. Still R. Catt 1-3, RBI. Messer 1-3, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois (6-1) -- Daniel Jones 4-5, 3B, 2B, RBI, 5 R. Graham Eighner 2-4, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 4-6, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 3-5. Weston Cottrell R. Gavin Coplea 3-3, 2 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh RBI. Josh Nuss 1-1, 2B, RBI. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-2. Ty Drach R.