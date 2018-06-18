Twin County Royals defeat Robinson twice at Mattoon

MATTOON -- The Twin County Royals won two games on Saturday against Robinson.

In the first of these two games at Mattoon, the Royals won 16-0 in a three-inning contest.

Ashton Pope threw a one-hit shutout for Twin County, striking out five batters and walking none through all three innings.

The Royals scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Keagan Busboom reached base on an error and Aiden Johnson drew a walk before Gavin Spitz sent Busboom home with a sacrifice fly to right field. In the next at-bat, Kendall Swanson doubled to center field to send Johnson across home plate.

After Kayden Snelling and Ephraim Johnson each got on base via a single, Cole Purvis sent Swanson and Snelling home with a base hit to right field.

Ephraim Johnson crossed home plate as Mason Uden grounded out before Purvis scored as Pope reached base on an error. Griffin Johnson then doubled to right field to send Uden across home plate.

After Busboom singled and Aiden Johnson walked, Gavin Spitz hit a line-drive double to center field to send Griffin Johnson, Busboom and Aiden Johnson across home plate. Uden, who ran as a courtesy for Spitz, advanced to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a passed ball.

Twin County scored three runs in the second inning.

Snelling was hit by a pitch and Ephraim Johnson walked before Uden hit a one-out single to right field to send Snelling and Johnson home. Pope singled to right field before Griffin Johnson sent Uden across home plate with a base hit.

In the third inning, the Royals scored two more runs.

Swanson drew a leadoff walk, Snelling reached base via a fielder's choice and Ephraim Johnson walked before Snelling scored on a wild pitch.

After Purvis singled to left field, Ephraim Johnson crossed home plate on another wild pitch.

The Royals produced 11 hits as Griffin Johnson hit 2-for-2 and Purvis went 2-for-3.

In its second game against Robinson, Twin County won 9-1.

Kendall Swanson and Aiden Johnson combined to pitch a two-hitter.

Swanson allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks with 3 1/3 innings whie Johnson struck out four batters while yielding no runs on no hits and no walks through 1 2/3 innings.

The Royals scored two runs in the first inning as Aiden Johnson singled on a bunt before Kendall Swanson doubled to right field and Kayden Snelling sent Gavin Spitz -- who ran as a courtesy for Swanson -- home with a base hit to right field.

Twin County scored three runs in the second inning.

Mason Uden walked before advancing to second base on an defensive indifference and to third base on an Ashton Pope sacrifice bunt. Uden scored on a Griffin Johnson groundout.

Keagan Busboom singled on a bunt before scoring on passed ball. After Aiden Johnson doubled to left field, he scored on an error.

In the third inning, Ephraim Johnson hit a leadoff single, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and went to third base on a Cole Purvis sacrifice bunt before scoring on a wild pitch.

Twin County scored three runs in the fourth inning.

Busboom and Aiden Johnson each drew a walk before Busboom scored on a wild pitch. Aiden Johnson and Spitz each scored on a wild pitch as well.

The Royals had eight hits at the plate as Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-3 and Aiden Johnson went 2-for-2.

SUNDAY

The Royals lost 8-2 to the Champaign Dream-Flowers on Sunday.

In the third inning, Griffin Johnson led off with a single, Aiden Johnson lined a base hit into left field and Kendall Swanson drew a walk before Kayden Snelling reached base on an error to send Keagan Busboom -- who reached base via fielder's choice -- across home plate.

In the fourth inning, Cole Purvis walked before Ashton Pope singled to center field to send Purvis across home plate.

On the mound, Aiden Johnson allowed eight runs -- four earned -- on two hits and four walks through 2 1/3 innings. Keagan Busboom allowed no runs on two hits and five walks with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.

FRIDAY

The Twin County Royals lost 5-4 to the Champaign Dream-Flowers on Friday.

The Royals scored all four of their runs in the second inning.

After Ephraim Johnson reached base on an error, another error on a ground ball hit by Cole Purvis resulted in Johnson crossing home plate.

With two outs, Griffin Johnson drew a walk before Purvis scored on an error on a fly ball hit by Keagan Busboom. After Griffin Johnson scored on an error, Aiden Johnson then singled to send Busboom across home plate.

On the mound, Kayden Snelling and Cole Purvis combined to pitch a four-hitter.

Snelling allowed four unearned runs on one hit and four walks with one strikeout through four innings. Purvis allowed no runs on no hits and three walks while striking out three batters through two innings.

SUNDAY

Champaign Dream-Flowers 8, Twin County Royals 2

TC 001 10 -- 2 5 4

CHA 305 00 -- 8 4 3

Twin County pitching -- Aiden Johnson, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Keagan Busboom, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 5 BB.

Champaign pitching -- Stonecipher, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Bender, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, R. Aiden Johnson 1-3. Kendall Swanson 2 BB. Kayden Snelling 1-3, 2B. Cole Purvis R, 2 BB. Ashton Pope 1-2, RBI. Griffin Johnson 1-2.

Champaign hitting -- Funk 1-2, R. Powell 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Taber 1-1, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Brown R. Stonecipher 2 RBIs. Leonard 1-2, 2B, RBI. Kiser R. Wetzel R.

SATURDAY

Twin County Royals 16, Robinson 0

TC (11)32 -- 16 11 0

ROB 000 -- 0 1 3

W -- Ashton Pope, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 2 R, 2 BB. Gavin Spitz 1-2, 2B, 4 RBIs. Kendall Swanson 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Kayden Snelling 1-2, 3 R. Ephraim Johnson 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB. Cole Purvis 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Mason Uden 1-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Ashton Pope 1-3. Griffin Johnson 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R.

Twin County Royals 9, Robinson 1

ROB 000 10 -- 1 2 2

TC 231 3x -- 9 8 1

Robinson pitching -- Jackson 3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. McGahey, 0.0 IP, 0 H, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Herman, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Twin County pitching -- Kendall Swanson, 3.1 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Aiden Johnson, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB.

Robinson hitting -- Hardimon 1-2, R. Liston 1-1.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-2, 2 R. Aiden Johnson 2-2, 2B, 3 R. Gavin Spitz 1-2, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 1-1, 2B, RBI, 2 BB. Kayden Snelling 1-3, RBI. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, R. Mason Uden R.

FRIDAY

Champaign Dream-Flowers 5, Twin County Royals 4

CHA 110 300 -- 5 4 4

TC 040 000 -- 4 3 4

Champaign pitching -- Tiernan, 2 IP, H, 4 R, 0 ER, K, 3 BB. Bender, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 4 BB.

Twin County pitching -- Kayden Snelling, 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, K, 4 BB. Cole Purvis, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 BB.

Champaign hitting -- Stonechiper 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Leonard 1-2, 2 R. Bender RBI. Powell 1-3. Taber R. Brown 1-3, RBI, R.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom R. Aiden Johnson 1-2, RBI. Gavin Spitz 2-2. Ephraim Johnson R. Cole Purvis R. Griffin Johnson R.