Paxton Swedes, Buckley Dutchmasters split EI League doubleheader

Pat Prina, left, and Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes discuss matters at third base during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.

PAXTON — In the first game of the doubleheader between the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Paxton Swedes, it was business as usual between the two teams.

As had happened regularly for the past two seasons, Buckley won a 5-0 decision. But, in the second game, the Swedes did something they had not done in two years — beat their archrivals — topping them decisively 9-3.

“We got a tremendous outing from our starting pitcher (Marshall Thompson),” said Mark Prina, the player/manager of the Swedes. “We swung the bats really well in the second game.”

Especially in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Swedes scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good, but sealed the victory with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning. The rally, which saw a total of nine batters bat in the bottom of the fifth, started with C.J. Norman reaching on an infield error. Norman would advance to third on a double to deep center field by Hunter Phelps.

With Phelps and Norman in scoring position, Regez hit into a fielder’s choice, which sent Norman home to give the Swedes a 4-1 lead. Cooper Johnson walked to load the bases. That walk was followed by another walk, this one to Jacob Bender, which plated another run.

Phelps, Johnson and Bender all scored on a bases-clearing double by Joe Bagger. Bagger slammed a pitch over the head of the outfielder to give Paxton a commanding 8-1 lead at the time.

Buckley would dominate in the opening game of the pair to earn their fourth win of the year. They limited Paxton to just four hits, while seven different players had their seven hits. Quentin Hatfill drove home three runs, which smacking one of only two doubles for Buckley. He was 1-for-3 and walked as well. The other double was credited to Cole Eshleman, who was also 1-for-3. Eshleman also scored a run for Buckley.

The other hits in the contest for Buckley were credited to Mitch Rhoades, Nathan Walker, Josh Krumwiede, Evan Regez and Dylan Post. Walker and Regez drove home runs, while Krumwiede, Drew Schrodt, Jay Eshleman and Cole Eshleman all scored.

Even though he absorbed the loss, Charlie Due was charged with only one earned run in six innings of work. He allowed six hits. Due fanned one batter.

Norman was 2-for-3, while Regez and Wolfe had the other hits for Paxton.

Buckley will travel to Gifford-Flatville for a Sunday, July 1, doubleheader with the Giflats. The first game will be at 1 p.m. The second game is slated to start at 3:30 p.m..

Three teams, including Buckley and Paxton, have 4-6 records. The league is currently being led by the Giflats, who are 8-2. Royal is in second with a 7-3 mark, followed by the three squads with 4-6 marks.