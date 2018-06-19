Paxton Swedes lose two extra-inning games to Gifford-Flatville

Pat Prina, left, and Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes discuss matters at third base during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.

GIFFORD — The Paxton Swedes could not have asked more from their pitching over the weekend.

Even though they finished 1-3 over the weekend, they could have just easily been 3-1. Most of the Swedes had to like what they saw, especially from their overworked pitching staff.

Mark Prina, the manager of the team, certainly did.

“We were just a couple hits away and a couple of outs away from winning both games,” said the longtime manager/player. “We got great performances from our pitchers. They kept us in the games and gave us great chances to win.”

After splitting a pair with the Buckley Dutchmasters on Saturday, losing a 5-0 decision and winning a 9-3 contest, the Swedes lost a pair of extra-inning games on Sunday to Gifford-Flatville. In both cases, they lost one run, 6-5 and 4-3, games.

It took 11 innings to reach a first-game decision. In the bottom of the 11th, Gifford-Flatville’s Storm Joop smacked a single to right field to plate Mike Plecki, who had started the inning by being hit by a pitch. He was able to move to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Howard Fisher, and then dashed to third when it was left open with no one covering.

The Swedes would spend most of the game trailing, but were able to tie the game 5-5 after a four-run eighth inning at Franzen Field in Gifford. Successive walks were issued to the first three batters of the inning, which were also the first three batters in the lineup.

With Tristan Wolfe, C.J. Norman and Marshall Thompson loading the sacks, cleanup-hitter Cam Robinson was hit by a pitch to send Wolfe home to cut the Giflat lead to 5-2. Norman and Robinson would score on wild pitches and Marshall scored on a Regez groundout to second base.

Regez scored the first run of the game for Paxton, scoring on Cooper Johnson’s RBI single in the second inning.

The Swedes finished with six hits as Tanner Regez was 3-for-5 with a double. He also drove home a run and scored one of the five runs. Cooper Johnson also had a multiple-hit day, going 2-for-4 with a walk. He drove home one of the runs. Robinson had a hit, a run scored and a RBI for the Swedes.

Jake Hensgen suffered the loss for the Swedes as he worked the final four innings of the 11-inning contest. He allowed one earned run on three hits. Hensgen fanned three and walked two. Joop earned the win, allowing only one hit in 3 1/3 innings of work. He struck out three batters.

In the second game of the twinbill, the Swedes and Giflats played into the eighth inning, while it was scheduled for only seven innings. In the 4-3 loss, the Swedes got six innings out of Cooper Hake, who allowed only two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five batters while issuing three walks. He was relieved by Robinson, who allowed one earned run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings of work. He walked a batter and fanned another.

Regez was 2-for-4, while Wolf and Norman each drove home runs.

Paxton hosts Champaign on Sunday at Clara Peterson Elementary School. The double header is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.