Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team sweeps doubleheader against Danville Blue

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 8-6 in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader over Danville Blue.

After falling behind 4-0, the Indians scored a run in the bottom of the first inning as Drake Schrodt hit a leadoff double to left field and stole third base before crossing home plate on a Ben Jarboe groundout.

The Indians scored two more runs in the second inning.

Gavin Coplea was hit by a pitch before scoring on an Alex Barney double to left field. Barney crossed home plate as Schrodt reached base on an error.

Ford-Iroquois then scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game at 6-6.

Dalton Busboom walked before his courtesy runner, Josh Nuss, crossed home plate on a Coplea double to right field. Weston Cottrell lined a base hit to center field to send Coplea across home plate.

After Alex Barney was hit by a pitch, Schrodt singled to left field to send Cottrell home for the tying run.

In the fourth inning, Brett Giese led off with a single to left field and advanced to third base via two wild pitches before crossing home plate for the go-ahead run on a Busboom groundout.

Coplea singled on a bunt and advanced to third base on a Caleb Atwood single to center field before scoring on a Barney single.

At the plate, the Indians produced nine hits as Schrodt hit 2-for-4 and Barney and Coplea each went 2-for-2.

On the mound, Brett Giese picked up the win as he allowed no runs on no hits and two walks while striking out four batters through three innings.

Daniel Jones allowed seven unearned runs on two hits and six walks with four strikeouts through two innings.

In game two, Ford-Iroquois won 12-1.

The Indians scored four runs in the second inning.

Braden Roesch and Josh Nuss each singled with two outs before Drake Schrodt sent Roesch home with a base hit to right field and Graham Eighner singled to right field to send Nuss across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Ben Jarboe hit a single to right field to send Schrodt and Eighner across home plate.

Ford-Iroquois scored eight more runs in the third inning.

Nathan Daughenbaugh singled to right field to lead off the inning before Dalton Busboom -- a courtesy runner for Daughenbaugh -- scored as Nuss reached base on an error.

Schrodt singled to center field to send Nuss home before Graham Eighner sent Schrodt across home plate with a base hit to center field.

Jarboe singled to left field and Daniel Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Ty Drach grounded out to send Eighner home.

After Coplea walked, Jarboe and Jones each scored on a wild pitch before Daughenbaugh singled to left field to send Coplea across home plate.

Roesch then lined a base hit to center field to send Busboom home for the Indians' 12th run.

Daughenbaugh picked up the win on the mound for the Indians as he allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts through all four innings of the game.

At the plate, Jarboe hit 3-for-3 while Schrodt, Eighner, Daughenbaugh and Roesch each hit 2-for-3.

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 8, Danville Blue 6

DAN 420 00 -- 6 2 4

F-I 123 2x -- 8 9 6

W -- Brett Giese, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe RBI. Brett Giese 1-2, R. Dalton Busboom RBI. Gavin Coplea 2-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Caleb Atwood 1-3. Weston Cottrell 1-3, RBI, R. Alex Barney 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Josh Nuss R.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 12, Danville Blue 1

DAN 010 0 -- 1 4 3

F-I 048 x -- 12 12 1

W -- Nathan Daughenbaugh, 4 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Graham Eighner 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ben Jarboe 3-3, 2 RBIs, R. Daniel Jones R. Ty Drach RBI. Gavin Coplea R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2-3, RBI. Braden Roesch 2-3, RBI, R. Josh Nuss 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Dalton Busboom 2 R.