Twin County Royals baseball defeats Mahomet Diamond Dogs 16-2

MAHOMET -- The Twin County Royals defeated the Mahomet Diamond Dogs 16-2 on Wednesday.

At the plate, Gavin Spitz hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored while Cole Purvis hit 2-for-4 and Mason Uden, Aiden Johnson and Ashton Pope each drove in two runs.

On the mound, Ashton Pope allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts through two innings. Gavin Spitz struck out two batters and walked one while allowing no runs on no hits through two innings.

Keagan Busboom allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through one inning. Cole Purvis yielded no runs on three hits and no walks through one inning.

In the first inning, Twin County scored five runs.

Keagan Bsuboom and Ephraim Johnson each drew a walk before Busboom scored on a wild pitch.

Aiden Johnson drew another walk before Spitz lined a base hit to left field to send Ephraim Johnson across home plate.

After Kendall Swanson drew another walk, Aiden Johnson scored on a wild pitch.

Cole Purvis singled before Uden grounded into a fielder's choice to send Spitz across home plate. Swanson then scored on a wild pitch.

In the second inning, Griffin Johnson hit a leadoff single to left field and Ephraim Johnson drew a one-out walk before Spitz sent Griffin Johnson home with a double to left field.

The Royals scored three more runs in the fourth inning.

Busboom and Ephraim Johnson each hit a one-out single to center field before scoring on an error on an Aiden Johnson ground ball. Spitz sent Aiden Johnson home with a single to center field.

In the fifth inning, Purvis got on base with a bunt single and Pope was hit by a pitch before Purvis scored on a passed ball and Pope crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Twin County scored five more runs in the sixth inning.

Ephraim Johnson, Aiden Johnson and Spitz each drew a walk to load the bases before Ty Graham hit a one-out single to send Ephraim Johnson home. With two outs, Uden drew a walk to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Pope doubled to right field to send Spitz and Purvis home before Uden crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Twin County Royals 16, Mahomet Diamond Dogs 2

TC 510 325 -- 16 10 2

MDD 200 000 -- 2 5 1

Twin County pitching -- Ashton Pope, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 K, BB. Gavin Spitz, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, BB. Keagan Busboom, IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. Cole Purvis, IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Mahomet pitching -- Selk, IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB. Lager, 2 IP, 2 H, ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Harvey, 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Harden, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Seal, IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 1-1, 3 R, 3 BB. Aiden Johnson 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 BB. Gavin Spitz 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Kendall Swanson R. Ty Graham 1-4, RBI. Cole Purvis 2-4, 2 R. Mason Uden 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Ashton Pope 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Griffin Johnson 1-4, R.

Mahomet hitting -- Meltie 1-3, R. Wagers R. Primmer 1-2, RBI. Harden 1-3, RBI. Seal 1-3. Kutmeier 1-2, 2B.