Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion baseball defeats Champaign Legion

PAXTON -- In game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 8-1 over Champaign Legion.

Ben Jarboe hit 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while Daniel Jones drove in a run and scored two more and Drake Schrodt tallied three runs.

On the mound, Nathan Daughenbaugh allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts through four innings en route to earning the win. Gavin Coplea allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

Jones walked to lead off the first inning before Schrodt reached base on an error and Jarboe walked to load the bases.

Jones scored on a wild pitch before Schrodt crossed home plate on a Caleb Atwood sacrifice fly to left field.

In the second inning, the Indians scored three runs.

Jones was hit by a pitch and Schrodt walked before Jones scored on a steal of home plate and Jarboe tripled to left field to send Schrodt across home plate. Jarboe then scored on a wild pitch.

Weston Cottrell walked to lead off the third inning before scoring on a Jones single to center field.

In the fourth inning, Schrodt and Jarboe each singled before Schrodt scored on a balk and Jarboe crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In a two-inning game two, the Indians won 6-0.

On the mound, Brett Giese allowed no runs on no hits and one walk with two strikeouts through two innings.

Ford-Iroquois scored all six runs in the second inning.

Gavin Coplea was hit by a pitch with one out before scoring on a wild pitch. Braden Roesch doubled to left field with two outs before scoring on another wild pitch.

Josh Nuss walked, Daniel Jones was hit by a pitch and Drake Schrodt drew another walk before Ben Jarboe singled to center field to send Nuss and Jones across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Dalton Busboom doubled to right field to send Schrodt and Jarboe home.

SUNDAY, June 24

The Ford-Iroquois Indians swept a doubleheader against Decatur Pride in Buckley, starting with a 9-1 victory in game one.

Graham Eighner and Caleb Atwood each hit 2-for-4 with an RBI while Ty Drach went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Alex Barney earned the win on the mound for Ford-Iroquois, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings. Brett Giese allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through 1 1/3 innings.

In the first inning, the Indians scored four runs, including an RBI single hit to center field by Ben Jarboe and Atwood doubled to center field to send Jarboe across home plate.

Ford-Iroquois scored five runs in the third inning, including a two-RBI base hit by Drach and run-scoring singles by Eighner and Weston Cottrell.

In game two, the Indians won 5-3.

Ben Jarboe had three RBIs. On the mound, Jarboe allowed no runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts through five innings.

Brett Giese yielded three runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks through two innings.

SUNDAY, June 24

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 9, Decatur Pride 1

DEC 000 100 0 -- 1 2 1

F-I 405 000 x -- 9 10 0

W -- Alex Barney, 5.2 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K, 4 BB. L -- Bryles, 2.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 K, BB.

Decatur -- Current 1-3, 2B, R. Highley 1-3, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois -- Graham Eighner 2-4, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 1-4, RBI, R. Caleb Atwood 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom 1-3. Alex Barney 1-2. Brett Giese 2 R. Weston Cottrell 1-3, RBI, R. Josh Nuss R. Ty Drach 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Ethan Garard R.

Game 2

Ford-Iroquois Indians 5, Decatur Pride 3

DEC 000 002 1 -- 3 6 0

F-I 102 020 x -- 5 4 3

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB. S -- Brett Giese, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Decatur -- Crafton 2-4, R. Current 2-4. Newton 1-1, RBI, R. Reynolds R. Bryles 1-2.

Ford-Iroquois -- Josh Nuss 1-1, 2B, 3 R. Alex Barney 1-4, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-2. Braden Roesch 2 BB. Ty Drach R, 2 BB.

TUESDAY, June 26

Game 1

Ford-Iroquois Indians 8, Champaign Legion 1

CHA 100 00 -- 1 3 1

F-I 231 2x -- 8 5 0

W -- Nathan Daughenbaugh, 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 K, 3 BB. L -- Dylan Smith, 2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 6 BB.

Champaign -- David Jones 1-2, R. Max Wallace 1-1. Lucas Brown 1-3, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 1-1, RBI, 2 R. Drake Schrodt 1-2, 3 R. Ben Jarboe 2-2, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Caleb Atwood RBI, 2 BB. Dalton Busboom 1-3. Weston Cottrell R, 2 BB.

Game 2*

Ford-Iroquois Indians 6, Champaign Legion 0

CHA 00 -- 0 0 0

F-I 06 -- 6 4 1

Champaign Legion pitching -- Max Wallace, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Kody Skelton, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois pitching -- Brett Giese, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.

Ford-Iroquois hitting -- Daniel Jones 1-1, 2B, R. Drake Schrodt R. Ben Jarboe 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Dalton Busboom 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Gavin Coplea R. Braden Roesch 1-1, 2B, R. Josh Nuss R.

* -- Marked as an unfinished game on GameChanger.