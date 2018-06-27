Twin County Royals swept in doubleheader by Twin City Hurricanes

BLOOMINGTON -- The Twin County Royals were swept in a doubleheader Tuesday against the Twin City Hurricanes.

In game one, Twin County lost 14-4.

Aiden Johnson and Kendall Swanson each hit 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On the mound, Kendall Swanson allowed seven earned runs on six hits and five walks through two innings.

Ashton Pope allowed four runs -- two earned -- on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts through three innings and Cole Purvis allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Keagan Busboom led off the first inning with a single before Aiden Johnson doubled to left field to send Busboom across home plate.

In the fifth inning, Swanson singled to right field, Kayden Snelling walked and Purvis singled to load the bases before Pope walked to send Swanson across home plate.

The Royals scored two runs in the sixth inning as Aiden Johnson and Gavin Spitz each singled to center field before Aiden Johnson scored on a wild pitch and Swanson singled to center field to send Spitz across home plate.

In game two, the Royals lost 5-0.

On hte mound, Kayden Snelling allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout through three innings.

Keagan Busboom allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts through two innings and Cole Purvis allowed no runs on two hits and no walks with one strikeout through one inning.

Game 1

Twin City Hurricanes 14, Twin County Royals 4

TCR 100 012 -- 4 8 1

TCH 430 043 -- 14 14 0

Twin County pitching -- Kendall Swanson, 2 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Ashton Pope, 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Cole Purvis, 0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Twin City pitching -- Wiese, 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 8 K, BB. Shuey, 2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3, R. Aiden Johnson 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Gavin Spitz 1-3, R. Kendall Swanson 2-3, RBI, R. Kayden Snelling 1-2, 2B. Cole Purvis 1-1. Ashton Pope RBI.

Twin City hitting -- Shuey 4-4, RBI, 3 R. Felstead 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Mardis RBI, R. Jones 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB. Killian 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Glazebrook 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Eberle 1-3, RBI, R. Adams 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Thomas RBI, R.

Game 2

Twin City Hurricanes 5, Twin County Royals 0

TCR 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2

TCH 020 000 3 -- 5 10 1

Twin County pitching -- Kayden Snelling, 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, K, BB. Keagan Busboom, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Cole Purvis, IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Twin City pitching -- Mardis, 5 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K, BB. Glazebrook, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB.

Twin County hitting -- Ephraim Johnson 1-3. Ty Graham 1-2. Cole Purvis 1-2.

Twin City hitting -- Shuey 1-4. Mardis 1-3. Jones 1-2, 3B, 2 R. Killian 2-2, 2B, 2 R. Glazebrook 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Eberle 2-2, 2 RBIs. Adams 1-3. Thomas 1-3.