Ford-Iroquois Indians defeat Urbana 15-0

Drake Schrodt of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team swipes second base during Thursday’s Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion Tourney game against Urbana.

BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team defeated Urbana 15-0 in the first game of the Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion Tourney on Friday.

Gavin Coplea hit 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Alex Barney (double, four RBIs, run scored), Daniel Jones (double, RBI, two runs scored) and Drake Schrodt (RBI, three runs scored) each went 2-for-4.

On the mound, Ben Jarboe pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters and walking three through all five innings played.

The Indians took a 5-0 lead in the first inning.

Jones led off the inning with a single to center field before advancing to second base on a wild pitch, advancing to third as Schrodt reached base on a wild pitch and scoring on another wild pitch.

Jarboe walked before Schrodt scored on a steal of home plate. Caleb Atwood walked before Josh Nuss scored as Dalton Busboom reached base on an error.

Barney grounded into a fielder's choice and Weston Cottrell was hit by a pitch before Gavin Coplea singled to left field to send Atwood and Barney across home plate.

In the second inning, Schrodt singled and Atwood walked before Schrodt scored on a Busboom groundout.

Coplea hit a two-out double to right field in the third inning before scoring on a Jones two-bagger to left field.

Ford-Iroquois then scored two runs in the fourth inning.

Atwood drew a one-out walk and Busboom grounded into a fielder's choice before Nathan Daughenbaugh singled to right field. In the next at-bat, Barney sent Busboom and Daughenbaugh home with a double to center field.

The Indians scored six more runs in the fifth inning.

Coplea reached base on an error and Jones was hit by a pitch before Schrodt singled to center field to send Coplea across home plate. Jarboe singled on a bunt before Jones scored on a wild pitch.

After Atwood walked to load the bases, Schrodt and Jarboe each scored on a wild pitch. Barney then sent Atwood and Daughenbaugh home with a base hit.

JUNIOR LEGION

Ford-Iroquois Indians 15, Urbana 0

F-I 511 26 -- 15 11 0

URB 000 00 -- 0 3 6

W -- Ben Jarboe, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 10 K, 3 BB. L -- Rudicil, 0 IP, H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Urbana -- Smith 2-2. Z. Brown 1-2, 2B.

Ford-Iroquois -- Daniel Jones 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Drake Schrodt 2-4, RBI, 3 R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, R. Caleb Atwood 2 R, 4 BB. Dalton Busboom 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3, 2 R. Alex Barney 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, R. Gavin Coplea 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Josh Nuss R.